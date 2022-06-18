Finn Gets a Devastating Setback in ‘Peaky Blinders’ Series Finale (SPOILERS)
After eight years airing of Peaky Blinders airing on BBC Two and BBC One in its native United Kingdom and streaming on Netflix in the United States, viewers on both sides of the pond have now witnessed the crime drama’s series finale, “Lock and Key,” and all the plot twists therein.
Peaky Blinders Season 6 spoilers below!
In that final episode, Finn Shelby (Harry Kirton) was kicked out of the Peaky Blinders gang and banished from the Shelby family.
Why? Turns out, the character showed more loyalty to his friend than to his kin. Despite his setback, though, Finn might get the last laugh. Read on, fans…
The Shelbys realized Finn’s friend Billy was feeding information to the IRA.
As Den of Geek recaps, Finn became good friends with Billy Grade (Emmett J. Scanlan), an ex-footballer who works at the same betting shop where Finn works. But what Finn didn’t know is that as he and Billy were palling around, Billy was leaking Peaky Blinder intel to the Irish Republican Army. For example, when Finn told Billy about an assassination the gang had planned, Billy passed along that information to IRA leader Laura McKee (Charlene McKenna), and the IRA stopped the assassination.
Eventually, Peaky Blinders leader Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) discovered Finn’s informant status and gave him false intel that thwarted both the planned murder of Tommy at the hands of cousin Michael Gray (Finn Cole) and the planned murder of older brother Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson) at the hands of the IRA.
Finn refused to shoot Billy… but Duke killed Billy anyway.
In “Lock and Key,” Tommy’s son Duke Shelby (Conrad Khan) and fellow Peaky Blinders henchman Isaiah Jesus (Daryl McCormack) brought both Billy and Finn to Arrow House, Tommy’s residence, and told Finn to kill Billy else be banished from the family. Not only did Finn refuse, he used the gun to try to kill Duke. But the gun didn’t fire: Charlie Strong (Ned Dennehy), the Shelby siblings’ uncle figure, had told Duke to make sure the first two chambers were empty.
So now the Shelbys knew that Finn was more devoted to Billy than to his own family. And when Billy lunged at Duke, Duke shot the bookkeeper dead.
Then Duke gave Finn his walking orders. “You are no longer a member of the Shelby family, by order of the Peaky f—king Blinders,” he said.
An anguished Finn vowed revenge on Duke. “I will come for you,” he says. “I’ll f—king come for you!”
Finn could get his vengeance in the upcoming ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie.
Though Season 6 is the final season of Peaky Blinders, creator Steven Knight has plans to continue the Birmingham gang’s story in a feature film. “I’m calling this the end of the beginning,” he said of the final season in an interview with Entertainment Weekly this February. “We’re going to end the series as it is at the moment, but we’re going to do the movie, which we’ll shoot in 18 months time, maybe a little bit longer.”
So maybe Finn’s promise of revenge against Duke is no idle threat!