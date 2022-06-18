Finn Gets a Devastating Setback in ‘Peaky Blinders’ Series Finale (SPOILERS)

After eight years airing of Peaky Blinders airing on BBC Two and BBC One in its native United Kingdom and streaming on Netflix in the United States, viewers on both sides of the pond have now witnessed the crime drama’s series finale, “Lock and Key,” and all the plot twists therein.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 spoilers below!

In that final episode, Finn Shelby (Harry Kirton) was kicked out of the Peaky Blinders gang and banished from the Shelby family.