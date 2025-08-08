After Kodak Black's Ex Is Arrested, Fans Want to Know More About His Baby Mamas "That deadbeat bd is my biggest hater." By Niko Mann Published Aug. 8 2025, 5:04 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Fans of "Pimpin Ain't Eazy" rapper Kodak Black are asking about his baby mamas after one of them was arrested in Wilton Manors, Fla. Maranda Johnson was arrested on Aug. 7, 2025, in connection with a birthday brawl that happened back in January.

The fight reportedly happened after Kodak brought three of the four mothers of his children to the same party. According to WPLG News, the W.A.G.s to Riches star was not happy to see the other mothers, and after an argument broke out between the women, Maranda allegedly punched one woman in the face. TMZ also reported that one man was bleeding from his face, but he did not want to tell the authorities what happened. The outlet also said that Kodak did not invite the three mothers to the club.

Source: Instagram / @thereallmjae / WPLG Local10.com / YouTube Maranda Johnson, one of the the mothers of Kodak Black's children, was involved in a birthday brawl with the other mothers of his children.

What happened with Kodak Black's baby mamas?

Kodak Black has five children with four women, according to People. He has a son named King with Jammiah "Maya" Broomfield, a daughter named Queen Yuri, and a son named Prince with Maranda Johnson, a daughter named Princess Isabella with Daijanae Ward, and another son named Prince Vulture with a woman named Janice. According to the Wilton Manors Police Department, after the recording artist invited all the women to The Manor nightclub on Jan. 15, 2025, an argument broke out between the women.

Maranda reportedly snatched off one of their wigs. "(Redacted) stated while the mothers were arguing and trying to fight, one of their brothers, (redacted), got involved in the argument, and that’s how the entire fight started. Once (redacted) got involved, so did Kodak Black’s entourage."

Maranda Johnson was arrested for the birthday brawl.

Maranda also allegedly fought with one of the mothers and "snatched her wig off her head and punched her in the face." The fight reportedly led to damage in the club, including a sink, toilet, printer, and computer screen being damaged.

Source: Instagram Maranda with her kids Queen Yuri and Prince.

It seems that the birthday brawl wasn't the only time the ladies got into it. Another fight occurred in June of 2024. Maranda allegedly jumped Jammiah in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as she sat inside her car, per Complex.

Maranda also reportedly stole $1,500 from Jammiah and smashed Kodak's car windows. She was arrested and charged with battery, burglary, and grand theft. According to The Shade Room, the mother of two also went off about Kodak's lack of child support and called him a "deadbeat" dad in a rant on her Instagram Stories.

Oop! Maranda Johnson, one of the mothers of Kodak Black’s children, calls out the rapper for not being present in their children's lives. She also alleges he sent men to throw acid on her at one of her hostings. ✍🏾#TSRStaffAS 📷:(@gettyimages) pic.twitter.com/aLGMYpgACQ — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 2, 2025