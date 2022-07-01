Baby Mama Blasts Father of Her Kid for Bringing Food Just for the Child He Fathered

The internet is full of folks airing out their personal grievances and problems, and sometimes it can be cringe-inducing to watch. From passive-aggressive Facebook call-outs to clips of arguments and fights that take place in restaurants to e-tirades that expose personal dirty laundry that is so intimate we can't help but wince, you begin to wonder why folks are so willing to put themselves out there on the web, where nothing is ever deleted.

Many people feel that this Baby Mama/Baby Daddy McDonald's clip is one of those clips.