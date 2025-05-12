“I Owe You” — The Game Has Made Several Posts Honoring His Baby Mothers on Social Media "We were both 1st time parents…you were scared." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 12 2025, 4:17 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @losangelesconfidential

On Dec. 6, 2024, rapper The Game (birth name Jayceon Terrell Taylor) announced the birth of his baby son Blaze on Instagram. In the post, he included a snapshot of his child along with a photo of himself around the same age. "Beautiful baby boy overload. I love you son," he wrote in the post. This prompted interest from fans of the rapper about his other children and the mothers he had them with.

The Game has three children with four baby mothers.

In Touch previously reported that the daughter of reality TV personality Evelyn Lozada, Shaniece Hairston, was pregnant with Blaze at the time. Then, it was unknown as to who the baby's father was, but the outlet correctly surmised it was The Game after the pair were seen "on a Christmas Eve dinner date at Nobu in Malibu."

Hairston was featured in a reality TV series alongside her mother called Livin' Lozada. Celeb Suburb writes she is also a model and "health and lifestyle expert." She became a "certified yogi" and has been tied to "several famous boyfriends."

Purportedly, she previously had romantic relationships with Usher, along with Diddy's son Justin Combs, Sean Kingston, and U.K. soccer player Zat Knight. Blaze is one of 4 children fathered by The Game, he has two other sons, King Justice Taylor, and Harlem Caron Taylor, and a daughter, California Dream Taylor.

In 2020, Celebrity Insider reported on a social media post the rapper made to ex Tiffney Cambridge, for being a great mother to King and California. "We have a long time to go still but up to this point you have done nothing short of an amazing job being their mom," he said of the author.

Tiffney pens children's books and can be seen currently promoting her title The Little Girl Who Lost Her Smile on her Facebook page. She also works as an "educator and TV personality" as per her social media handles. Her most recent upload includes a message of appreciation she penned for those who made her feel "loved" on Mother's Day.

The Game had Harlem with ex, Aleska Jordan, who the rapper also gave in a shout-out along with his other children as per People. Being a father, according to the artist is his "absolute favorite thing to do in life," after taking California to a Drake concert.

While the rapper received an outpour of support from fans who congratulated him on being a father for the fourth time, others weren't so quick to heap praise on the rapper. Altanta Black Star reported that social media users highlighted the 13-year age gap between The Game and Shaniece Hairston as making them uncomfortable.

Hairston was born in June of 1993, whereas the Game came into the world in November of '79. Some likened it to the age difference between Jay-Z who is 12 years older than pop-singer Beyoncé. Others said that the thought of having a new child at 44 years of age sounds like a "nightmare."

The Game himself addressed having an infant son when he was 45 years old. On the Tacos & Shawarma podcast, he discussed the difference in age between him and Blaze. "I think about it in terms of years. I’m 44. When my new child is 21, I’ll be 65. That seems old."

