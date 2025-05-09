Here's How to Add Pictures on TikTok Comments (And Why You Might Not Be Able To) A simple click of this icon lets you add pictures to TikTok comments. By Jennifer Farrington Published May 9 2025, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: Pexels

Popular social media platform TikTok is always tweaking its algorithm and features, and with those changes often come some fun updates that make the app even better. One of the latest is the ability to add pictures to TikTok comments. Tagging someone or dropping an emoji in the comments is pretty straightforward since the options are right there in front of you. But what about posting a photo? That feature might not show up for everyone right away, but don’t worry, we’re here to help.

Article continues below advertisement

With a few quick steps, you’ll be able to upload a photo of yourself (or fellow creator) and slide it into the comments section. Of course, not everyone’s thrilled about this feature. Creator @spencewuah, for example, wasn't a fan after users started commenting with pics he didn’t exactly love. Still, adding photos can be pretty useful, especially when people are sharing updates on a DIY or reacting to a storytime. So, here's how to get pictures into TikTok comments.

Here's how to add pictures on TikTok comments.

Adding pictures to TikTok comments is actually super simple. Once you’ve got the video open that you want to comment on, tap the comment icon. The "Add comment" box will pop up, and you’ll see a row of icons either below or to the right. You’ll find the @ symbol to tag someone, the smiley face to drop an emoji, and, if you’ve got the feature, the little image icon that lets you upload a photo.

Article continues below advertisement

Just tap the image icon, choose the picture you want to use, and voilà, your image will be added to the comment. Now, it’s worth noting that this feature isn’t available to everyone just yet, as several content creators have pointed out. If that’s the case for you, don’t panic, it’s likely still rolling out and should hit your account soon.

Article continues below advertisement

Why do some people have the ability to add pictures to TikTok comments and others don't?

The hard truth is that not everyone has access to the same TikTok features at the same time. That’s the case with the option to add pictures to TikTok comments. While some users already have access to this feature, others still only see the @ symbol and the smiley emoji as their options for adding to the comments, aside from a written message.

Article continues below advertisement

YouTuber @KMRobinson explained that each TikTok account is individual, so even if you have two accounts under your name with different handles, one might receive access to a feature before the other. You can think of it like learning a new concept, people don’t all grasp it at the same time, and it might take a little longer for others to catch up. That’s essentially how the comment photo feature is being rolled out on TikTok.