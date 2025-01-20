TikTok Graveyard Keeps Memories Alive and Lets You Analyze Your App Activity TikTok Graveyard lets you see how many TikToks you watched and how much time you "lost" on the app. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 20 2025, 10:09 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash

When President Joe Biden gave ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, an ultimatum — divest from the app or cease operations in the U.S. — the company chose the latter. TikTok officially went dark just hours before the Jan. 19, 2025, ban deadline, leaving users beside themselves, unsure of what to do next.

As a way to cope with the loss of the beloved platform, many users have turned to TikTok Graveyard — a tool that helps them reflect on their time with the app. Similar to Spotify Wrapped, TikTok Graveyard provides a rundown of your TikTok journey, from the number of videos you watched to the posts you liked. Wondering how to get TikTok Graveyard? We’ve got all the details, including how to upload your content and preserve those memories.

Here's a step-by-step guide for how to get TikTok Graveyard.

To create a TikTok tombstone, head over to TikTokGraveyard.com, powered by Locket. As always, approach platforms like this with caution to ensure your sensitive data stays safe. Once there, you’ll need your TikTok data downloaded so it can be analyzed to generate your tombstone.

Start by opening TikTok and tapping the three lines in the top-right corner of your profile. Navigate to "Settings and Privacy," then tap "Account," and select "Download Your Data." Under "Select File Format," change the default setting from "TXT" to "JSON," then click "Request Data." Once TikTok processes your request, download the file, which will likely be labeled "TikTok_Data."

With your data in hand, go to TikTok Graveyard and click "Get Your Tombstone" to start. Follow the instructions until you’re prompted to upload your data file. Drag and drop your "TikTok_Data" file into the upload section, and the site will do the rest. It will analyze your stats — like how many videos you watched and liked — and generate a personalized TikTok tombstone. It’s a creative way to lay your TikTok memories to rest.

See how you spent your life on TikTok...https://t.co/j5eojUURcF pic.twitter.com/cc0XBtTogf — Matt Moss (@thefuturematt) January 18, 2025

TikTok is back, but TikTok Graveyard shows how active you were on the app.

TikTok has started restoring its services after going dark on Jan. 18, 2025 (we know it was tough, but it's back!). In a Jan. 19 post, TikTok reassured users, saying, "In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive."

In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170… — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) January 19, 2025

While we no longer need the TikTok tombstone to say goodbye to the app, it’s still a fun way to see your activity. It analyzes your data to show things like how much time you spent on the app, your most active hour, and who you interacted with the most — aka your "best friend." It might even come in handy if TikTok and Donald Trump can't reach an agreement in the future.