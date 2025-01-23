Kodak Black Has Reportedly Been On-Again/Off-Again Dating Maranda Johnson Since 2017 Kodak's romantic relationship timeline is a little complicated, but we think we know where he stands these days. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 23 2025, 12:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @thereallmjae, @kodakblack

Rapper Bill Kapri, known as Kodak Black, is best known for his music. With hit songs such as "Wake up in the Sky" (with Gucci Mane ft. Bruno Mars and Kodak), "Lockjaw" (by French Montana ft. Kodak), "Super Gremlin," "Walk," and more, he's become a staple in the rap world.

But in 2025, Kodak starred in a Netflix reality television series titled W.A.G.s to Riches. This prompted people to take a little more interest in Kodak's personal life, and wonder about the man behind the music. So when it comes to his personal life, who is Kodak Black dating? We have an answer. Kind of.

Who is Kodak Black dating?

There's a simple answer and a not-so-simple answer. The simple answer is that he's been dating a woman named Maranda Johnson on and off since 2017. But the more complicated answer is that we actually don't know for sure who he's dating. Buckle up, and take notes; it gets a little complicated. Kodak was married to Jammiah Maya Broomfield prior to dating Maranda, and they welcomed a child together. This was Kodak's first notable relationship, and their child is his oldest child.

But in 2017, Kodak met and clicked with Maranda. They kept details about their relationship low-key, so it wasn't clear exactly how official they were until 2022. In 2022, Kodak was linked publicly to Maranda and they welcomed their first child, Queen Yuri, together. Before they made it official, Kodak was engaged to an entirely different woman who then called it quits. In between Kodak and Maranda's first and second child together, Kodak had a child with another woman, Daijanae Ward.

Then he and Maranda welcomed their second child, Kodak's first son, Prince Kapri, in early 2024. While it seemed like they were together, Kodak welcomed another child with a fourth, undisclosed, woman in January 2025. So who is he dating? Probably Maranda, but it's unclear if they're official or still together again for good this time. They don't appear to be connected on social media, but their history suggests that they just can't stay away for good.

Here's what we know about Maranda Johnson.

While we can't be sure who Kodak is dating, we know that Maranda is the mother of two of his children. The W.A.G.s to Riches co-star is a real estate agent, and she works at Allure Realty in South Florida. Allure is owned by another W.A.G.s co-star, Sharelle Rosado.

Maranda also owns Seven Luke Cosmetics, which she founded in 2018. In addition to all that as well as being a single mom to two children, Maranda is launching her own rap career, perhaps inspired by her proximity to Kodak. She has released several songs on her YouTube channel, MJaee. As if all that wasn't enough, her appearance on W.A.G.s to Riches also makes her a reality star.

