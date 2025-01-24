The Gals From ‘W.A.G.s to Riches’ Are Also Making Their Own Bank — Let’s Take a Look You can't spell wages without W.A.G.s. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 24 2025, 1:21 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Those in the know are already familiar with the acronym W.A.G.s. For the uninitiated, it stands for "wives and girlfriends." For a full introduction to the wild world of W.A.G.s, check out W.A.G.s to Riches on Netflix.

Article continues below advertisement

The reality show follows the lives of nine women who are currently dating or have previously been in a relationship with men from the sports or music worlds. While these women have undoubtedly benefitted from being in the orbits of these successful people, they have their own net worths to handle. Let's get into them.

Sharelle Rosado

Sherelle Rosado was a paratrooper in the United States Army before she hit it big with her real estate agency Allure Realty. She's featured on W.A.G.s to Riches because she was once engaged to form NFL player Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, but fans of the reality television genre know Sherelle from the hit show Selling Tampa. Per Market Realist, she has an estimated net worth of $6 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Maranda Johnson

Maranda Johnson dips in and out of her relationship with rapper Kodak Black. They share two children together, which keeps Maranda busy when she's not selling houses at Allure Realty where Sherelle is her boss. She also is a rapper in her own right and based on this as well as her real estate game, The Cinemaholic estimates her net worth to be around $3 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Wheeler

Ashley Wheeler is married to Philip Wheeler, a former linebacker for the Miami Dolphins. When she's not spending time with her husband and their two sons, she is also rocking the real estate at Allure. We're sensing a pattern here. She has a reported net worth of $4 million, per The Cinemaholic.

Article continues below advertisement

Alexis Welch Stoudemire

Alexis Welch Stoudemire spent nine years of her life married to basketball superstar and Olympian, Amar’e Stoudemire. While they were together, Alexis and Amar'e invested in a ton of real estate. Since her divorce, Alexis shifted her focus to a cannabis company. She also hosts the Humble Baddies podcast along with W.A.G.s co-stars Sharelle Rosado and Ashley Wheeler. The former Mrs. Soudemire is reportedly worth $6 million, per The Cinemaholic.

Article continues below advertisement

Porsha Berto

Porsha Berto is married to professional boxer Andre Berto, with whom she shares two children. Their third is due sometime in 2025. She is another Allure Realty gal and as such, has socked away about $4 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadé Vanessa

After dating for nearly a decade, Sadé Vanessa locked that down and got a ring from Miami Dolphins wide receiver Robbie Chosen Anderson. She is a media personality who is also the CEO of her very own swimwear company. In December 2024, the couple welcomed their first child. Sadé is a hustler with a net worth of $2.5 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Lastonia Leviston

Source: Netflix

Lastonia Leviston was once involved with rapper Rick Ross. They had a child in March 2002 and Lastonia left him two years later. Unfortunately while 50 Cent was feuding with Ross, he released a sex tape made by Lastonia and then-boyfriend Maurice Murray. After she sued 50 Cent, Lastonia won $5 million. She then started a fashion boutique in Miami called Instatique.

Article continues below advertisement

Keeta Hill

Keeta Hiill's husband Tyreek Hill is one of the highest paid players in the NFL, but she is quite the bread winner herself. The tech entrepreneur launched a health and beauty app called Own Flow which helps people stay on top of their fitness, diet, and mental health. According to Express, Keeta has a net worth of $7 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Julz Goddard