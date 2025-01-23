YesJulz Dropped a Bombshell About Her and Her Baby’s Father on ‘W.A.G.S. To Riches’ The 'W.A.G.S. to Riches' star broke up with her ex-fiance, Duke Riley, in 2024. By Distractify Staff Published Jan. 23 2025, 3:52 p.m. ET Source: X/@yesjulz

Julieanna Marie Goodard, aka YesJulz on social media, knows a thing or two about a rebrand. Since navigating Hollywood as a host and manager, Julz decided she was better suited in front of the camera. In 2014, she took a chance on herself and became an influencer, a chance that has surely paid off. Julz's work as a brand influencer and her own creative agency, 1 AM Creative.

YesJulz's internet fame has also resulted in a starring role in Netflix's ensemble reality show, W.A.G.S. to Riches. On the show, the mother of one opened up about a difficult decision she made regarding her baby's father, Duke Riley. Here's what to know about Duke and a look at the couple's current relationship status.

Who is YesJulz's baby's father, Duke Riley?

YesJulz's baby's father is her ex-fiance, Duke. Duke is an NFL linebacker on the Miami Dolphins, and was born and raised in Louisiana. The couple got engaged at Miami's Rolling Loud Music Festival in July 2021. In March 2022, they welcomed their daughter, River. By 2024, she had announced that she was single via an Instagram slideshow that showed Angel Reese pointing at her bare ring finger.

Julz has addressed her and Duke's split on W.A.G.S. to Riches. She also opened up about how the breakup was even more difficult due to an unexpected development. During Episode 3 of the first season, Julz confided in her co-star Sadé Vanessa that she had recently had an abortion. She shared that the pregnancy happened during her "dealings with Duke in that time period." Julz explained that she had a small window to have the procedure due to Florida's six-week cutoff for abortions.

YesJulz said her baby's father, Duke Riley, didn't want any more children.

Julz said later in a confessional that, while she wanted another sibling for their daughter, Duke, who has two more children from previous relationships, wasn't on board.

"I want multiple kids," Julz said. "I want River to have a sibling. It would be nice if it was from the same father… that is the dream, the goal. To have a one-unit family.”

"But this time, he was like, 'I don't want another baby'," she continued saying about Duke. "So, um, I was just like, 'OK.' You know, I didn't want to have an abortion. But I didn't want to be a single mom of two, struggling after I just lost my job like trying to figure it out."

Julz added in the confessional that the decision to have the abortion left her in a "really bad space" and happened the same day she was supposed to join her co-stars, Sharelle Rosado, Ashley Wheeler, Porsha Berto, Lastonia Leviston, Maranda Johnson, Alexis Welch Stoudemire, and Keeta Hill, for a dinner at Victory in Miami.