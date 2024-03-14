Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Kanye West YesJulz Offered Virtually Currency to Ye's Fans for Labor Before Being Let Go Her Twitter Spaces are a good place to start if you're wondering why she was let go from Ye's company. By Sara Belcher Mar. 14 2024, Published 6:47 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Things are getting chaotic in the Yeezy fanbase. As part of the lead-up to the release of the rapper's upcoming album Vultures 1, Kanye's team brought on notable influencer YesJulz to contribute. YesJulz, whose real name is Julieanna Goddard, was tasked with documenting much of the rollout and connecting with Ye's fanbase, including livestreaming his Las Vegas listening party (and the rant that followed it).

As we get closer to the album's release, Julieanna has been connecting with Ye's fanbase further online, hosting Twitter Spaces conversations and livestreams with fans to rally them. On March 12, Ye personally revealed on his Instagram story that his company has decided to part ways with the creator, writing "We have decided to no longer have YesJulz involved in the roll out of Vultures [1]. All the activity on her page and with our fans in the past few days has been unauthorized."

This, of course, left some fans baffled and confused as to what caused this drama to unfold. But anyone who was part of the Twitter Spaces Julieanna held may not be as surprised. Let's explain.

YesJulz was fired from Yeezy and received a hefty fine.

As a result of the firing, Julieanna received a letter from Milo Yiannopoulos, Yeezy's chief of staff (and known Holocaust denier), detailing that she was being let go and fined a hefty $7.7 million.

"Enclosed please find a letter and statement of account from your time with Yeezy. Fines incurred to date as a result of your NDA violations come to $7.7m," the letter, which has been shared on Twitter and Reddit, read. "While you were a contractor, I suspended enforcement of this debt. It now falls due. Hassan from the compliance team will reach out with information about payment. Please note that any further violations will accrue more fines. Because you are being terminated for cause, but also because you forgot to sign your contract, your termination is effective immediately."

The specific NDA violations were not outlined in the letter, nor have they been shared online at this time. It seems the catalyst for her firing is a direct result of a Twitter Spaces chat Julieanna held with Ye's fans that didn't go over too well.

YesJulz was trying to recruit fans to build a Yeezy app for free.

Apparently, part of Julieanna's call to action for fans was to rally many of them to consider contributing their labor to the creation of an app dedicated to the Yeezy universe. In place of financial compensation, though, Julieanna detailed a virtual currency they would be credited with, which could then be used to purchase things that seemingly only have use in-app. The kicker? None of this was pre-approved by Kanye before Julieanna went live.

“We could all close our eyes and imagine what a Yeezy universe would look like if we were in a video game. We know that we’d be willing to pay to pull up to the shows and watch those livestreams. We’d even be willing to pay to have a meeting like this where we can ideate together, not only with Ye but some of his most trusted collaborations,” she said during the stream before detailing the exchange of labor for the virtual currency.

She then used some language that reminds us of the wildest cult documentaries on Netflix, saying, “Ye sees and hears everything." "He knows how active you’ve been. I know sometimes it might feel like you might be working all day, every day, and your work is not being seen or recognized," she said, likening Kanye to a deity. “But let this week be a testament that every single thing that you guys do is appreciated, and it’s 1,000 percent seen by myself, the team, and most importantly, Ye."