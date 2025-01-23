Sadé Vanessa and Robbie Anderson Had a Spark at a Teen Nightclub and Reconnected Years Later "We were at a teen nightclub, and she kept staring at me all night." By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 23 2025, 2:43 p.m. ET Source: Mega

At just 29 years old, Sadé Vanessa's career track record speaks for itself. She's the CEO of Seven02Swim, an entertainment host, and a multimedia personality. Oh, and she also serves as one of the nine central ladies on Netflix's W.A.G.s to Riches, which premiered in January 2025. Her hustler mentality and ventures prove her drive, but that's not the only impressive aspect of Sadé's life.

Sadé's also been in a committed relationship with NFL star Robbie "Chosen" Anderson since 2016, marking nearly nine years together. As the two continue to rise in their careers, people are eager to learn more about them, including how they met and where their relationship stands today. Let's dive in!

A deep dive into Sadé Vanessa and Robbie Anderson's relationship timeline.

Sadé and Robbie met in 2011 and started dating around 2016, as Sadé revealed during their visit on Joely Live's Pucker Up in August 2024. They also spilled all the juicy details of their love story. Robbie began, "We were at a teen nightclub, and she kept staring at me all night," to which Sadé jokingly chimed in, "Don't start lying."

Robbie then got into the real details, explaining that they had both been eyeing each other all night. After the club ended, they bumped into each other at a gas station and exchanged numbers. Sadé joked, "That's the PG story."

The two then met up at an after-club hangout spot but their connection seemed to end there as Robbie went off to college. While he was away, Sadé says they kept in contact through Facebook, and later, when Snapchat came out, they connected on that as well. He would send football videos, but that was the extent of their relationship at that point. However, during Robbie's final year at college, they became more connected, and Robbie invited Sadé to his last college football game. When he returned home from college, that's when things really kicked off.

Sadé Vanessa and Robbie Anderson got engaged in December 2021.

Five years after they began dating, Sadé and Robbie took their relationship a step further by getting engaged. The media personality shared a peek at her engagement ring in a Dec. 25, 2021 Instagram post.

In a follow-up post, Sadé wrote, "This feels like a never-ending dream and moment y’all … Words can’t express the amount of love we have and share." She also thanked Robbie "for loving me, for me unconditionally." It was a beautiful moment, to say the least, and Sadé shared how it all unfolded through a carousel of Instagram photos.

Sadé and Robbie had a baby girl in January 2025.

While Sadé and Robbie continue to work on their careers and allow their relationship to blossom, they also hit another major milestone — they welcomed their first child together. Sadé shared the exciting news on Jan. 22, 2025, via Instagram, posting photos of their precious little girl, Charm Chosen.

