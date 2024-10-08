Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Who Is the Mother of Stefon Diggs's Baby? Rumors About the Texans Star Are Swirling The NFL wide receiver has been linked to Cardi B. By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 8 2024, 3:35 p.m. ET Source: mega

If you're unfamiliar with the recent controversy surrounding Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs, then you're missing out on some pretty juicy stuff — and it has to do with Cardi B and her rocky relationship with ex-husband Offset. We're all familiar with accusations of Offset's infidelity; but, allegedly, when Cardi was 8 months pregnant with Offset's child, she had some kind of a fling with the NFL star to give her ex a "taste of his own medicine."

Article continues below advertisement

And that's not all: According to internet personality DJ Akademiks, Stefon is also engaged in illicit affairs with several other women who are in high-profile relationships. Now that these rumors have spread, folks want to know more about the footballer in question — namely, who is the mother of his child, and are they still together?

Source: NFL

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Stefon Diggs's baby's mother?

Though Stefon is pretty private about his personal life and his relationship with his daughter, the public does know a bit about her. Per People, Nova was born on Oct. 14, 2016, which would make her around 8 years old as of writing. In the past, Stefon has shared a few sweet videos of his daughter, including one on X (formerly Twitter) during his Bills contract signing.

However, not much is known about Nova's mother, though she's reported to be Stefon's ex-girlfriend, Tyler-Marie. According to several sources, Stefon and Tyler-Marie split soon after Nova was born, though they both successfully co-parent together. Tyler-Marie is an LA-based pop musician who has released several songs and has also dabbled in modeling.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Stefon Diggs currently dating anyone?

Because Stefon and his baby's mother are no longer together, his recent rumors surrounding Cardi B don't affect anything on that front — but is he currently in a relationship?

Article continues below advertisement

Stefon is reported to be dating ATL and The Game actress Tae Heckard — though his now-private Instagram, along with her similarly private account, make it difficult to confirm anything. However, per IMDb, the pair have been dating since 2019, meaning that his alleged indiscretion with rapper Cardi B would have taken place during their relationship.

Stefon has not confirmed or denied any of the rumors, and neither has his supposed girlfriend, but they're pretty damning. According to Akademiks, "He's piping them h-s out! I don't know how he's f--king all y'all rappers' b---hes. ... Shout out to Stefon Diggs, man."