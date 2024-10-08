Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports R.J. Hampton Was Seen Verbally Abusing the Mother of His Child in a New Video R.J. Hampton is facing backlash after he was filmed verbally abusing his ex. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 8 2024, 10:29 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rj14

Coming out of high school, R.J. Hampton was seen as one of the best basketball prospects in the country. And, while his career hasn't panned out the way some expected, he's now in the headlines for reasons that have very little to do with his actions on the court.

In a recently released video, R.J. can be seen verbally abusing the mother of his child. Following the video's release, many wanted to learn more about who his baby's mother is and what the state of their relationship is.

Who is R.J. Hampton's baby's mother?

Tiffany Jeffcoat is R.J.'s former girlfriend and the mother to his child. She is an influencer, and in a recent video posted to her TikTok account, she can be seen arguing with R.J. in a hotel lobby. The caption to the video explains that Tiffany traveled 11 hours with their son Halo so that R.J. could see him, but the tenor of the argument makes it clear that the former NBA player doesn't care much about that.

“Shut the f--k up talking to me b---h. Please," he can be heard saying in the video. "I don’t care if you have me on recording. I could care less. … What I’m afraid of as for who you are, like take it in and then fighting me off, ‘Oh my god, you’re abusing me.'” Tiffany also alleges that R.J. has physically abused her in the past, saying “First of all, you have laid hands on me before … I have pictures of it.”

“Get the f--k out of here with that stupid s--t," he can be heard saying in response. Tiffany also said that the bruises she had came from him, and R.J. responded by saying, “Of course they did. Did I punch you? Did I slap you?” The two then continued arguing about Halo, and Tiffany later posted a follow-up video in which she said that R.J. had left with Halo and she didn't know where they were.

Nah rj Hampton is sick .. get him out of the nba asap . the way he’s talking to his child’s mom is nasty pic.twitter.com/EhZ3OnG5bS — John (@iam_johnw) October 8, 2024 Source: Twitter/@iam_johnw

“It is now 7:26 p.m. I have been sitting in the lobby since 2 p.m. and still no room, Halo’s still not back. Don’t know where he is. I hope he ate dinner. … Poor thing has been up since 5 a.m. His bedtime was an hour ago," she said in the video. After Tiffany posted the videos, the NBA world came to her defense, and many said that they were disgusted by R.J.'s comments.

"The way he was talking to her is so disrespectful and disgusting! Poor baby Halo! I hope he’s well and safe. I can’t believe the police aren’t even helping!" one person wrote on Reddit.