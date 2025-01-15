Tim Tebow and Wife Demi-Leigh Tebow Are Expecting Their First Child Together Tim married Demi-Leigh in 2020. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Jan. 15 2025, 7:31 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@demitebow

He might be long retired from the NFL, but Tim Tebow is still making headlines. This time, it's because he and wife Demi-Leigh Tebow are expecting their first child together, five years after they got married. But what is Tim Tebow's wife's due date? And who is the former Denver Broncos quarterback married to?

Although Tim had a solid career with the Broncos, it was his praying during games that got him national recognition above all else. In an act that became known as "Tebowing," Tim would get down on one knee and bow his head to pray on the sidelines. Tim is open about his Christian faith, and this was a public show of that early on in his career. Now, however, he's ready to also be known for being a dad.

What is Tim Tebow's wife's due date?

Tim and Demi-Leigh shared with People that they're expecting their first child together. The couple got married in 2020 and, though Tim comes from a large family, the pair didn't start to expand their own until now. They told the outlet that, as of January 2025, Demi-Leigh was 16 weeks pregnant. What does that mean for her due date and when she and Tim can expect to meet their baby?

If Demi-Leigh is 16 weeks pregnant, it means her due date is around June or July 2025. Tim and Demi-Leigh don't have children from previous relationships and they were together for a couple of years before they finally tied the knot. This pregnancy marks a major milestone for them, both individually and as a couple.

Why did Tim Tebow leave the NFL?

Tim's NFL career lasted just three seasons. Some believe that his openness about his Christian faith caused his professional football career to be short-lived. However, he said on the Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich podcast, remaining true to his religion was important to him. "I would just say what Jesus has done for me is everything," he said on the podcast. "So, my faith hasn't really cost me anything. My faith in Jesus and what Jesus has done for me has given me everything. It's given me a real hope."

How old is Demi-Leigh Tebow compared to Tim Tebow?

Demi-Leigh and Tim's age gap is about eight years. As of January 2025, Tim was 37, while Demi-Leigh was 29. They met in 2018 at a charity event that they were both part of, following Demi-Leigh's win of both Miss World and Miss Universe. They got engaged the following year, and in 2020, Tim and Demi-Leigh got married.

