Sisterly Love: How Demi-Leigh Tebow Honors Her Late Sister Franje's Memory

Tim Tebow’s wife, Demi-Leigh Tebow, is mourning the loss of her younger sister, Franje Nel-Peters. Franje, who was 12 years old at the time of her death, passed away in May 2019. The loss of Franje was a devastating blow to Demi-Leigh and her family, who cherish their memories of her. Demi-Leigh often spoke about Franje, who was the “absolute biggest inspiration and motivation.” Following her sister’s death, Demi-Leigh has become an advocate for children with rare conditions.

Demi-Leigh’s sister died from a brain condition.

Franje Nel-Peters's death devastated Demi-Leigh and her family. In an emotional social media post, Demi-Leigh expressed her grief, saying, "Our hearts are aching beyond measure but I am grateful knowing she’s forever relieved of the pain she experienced on earth.” Adding, “She’s laughing, running and playing in heaven just like we always hoped she would on earth. She’s free!” Tim Tebow also shared a tribute to Franje on Instagram, writing, "Our loss but heaven’s gain."

Franje lived with a condition called cerebellar agenesis. According to the National Library of Medicine, the rare condition affects the cerebellum, the part of the brain responsible for motor control.

Despite her condition, Franje maintained a joyful spirit and an infectious smile. Demi-Leigh frequently shared photos of her sister online and continues to honor her memory. In a post marking what would have been Franje’s 18th birthday, Demi-Leigh wrote, “It was clear that Franje’s life had so much purpose, I trust that one day we will know the full extent of how God used her life for His greater good and glory.”

Demi-Leigh has been married to Tim Tebow since 2020.

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters first met at a charity event in 2018, according to People. Tim, known for his successful football career, and Demi, who had won the Miss Universe title, bonded over their shared Christian values. After dating for a little over a year, Tim proposed to Demi-Leigh in January 2019. Tim and Demi-Leigh wasted no time, tying the knot in January 2020. They exchanged vows in a ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa.

And while Tim and Demi-Leigh do not have kids, they “absolutely” plan to extend their family. “We've definitely talked about it, absolutely," Tim told People. Adding, "I don't know when that timeline would be right and when the right time [is]… But it is something we definitely talk about and really hope for one day.” Since their wedding, Tim and Demi-Leigh have continued to support each other in their careers and philanthropic efforts.