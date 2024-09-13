Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Dolphins WR Robbie Anderson Is Now Known as Chosen — Details Behind the Name Change Robbie Anderson has made headlines for changing his name before, and the time has come again. Here's why he's no longer going by "Robbie Anderson." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 13 2024, 5:03 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Robbie Anderson is best known for his skills on the gridiron. With an impressive on-field record and a big personality, he has quickly become a fan favorite with every team he's played for.

Article continues below advertisement

Although these days, you won't find Robbie Anderson anywhere, and there's a reason for that. Because now, Robbie goes by the name Robbie Chosen. But why did he change his name? The sports star has provided insight into this decision.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's why Robbie Anderson — now known as Robbie Chosen — changed his name.

Robbie is entering his ninth season with the NFL this year. For the first four years, he played for the New York Jets. After that, he spent three years with the Carolina Panthers. And in 2022, he transferred to the Arizona Cardinals for a single season before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2023.

Over the past eight seasons, Robbie has clocked an impressive more than 1,000 yards receiving and played four seasons where he scored five or more touchdowns. His transfer to the Dolphins creates even more opportunity for success as he joins the impressive offensive lineup for the South Florida team.

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to 2022, Robbie went by the name Robby Anderson. According to the football star, he previously used the spelling, "Robby," because it was the preferred one for his name as he was growing up. So he changed it to "Robbie" in 2022 to fit his personal aesthetic.

Article continues below advertisement

But in 2022, he changed his name again to Chosen. Fans may feel like they have a little bit of whiplash after changing spellings just a year prior. However, it wasn't long before he did another name shuffle, and these days he goes by the name Robbie Chosen. According to at least one post he shared on X (formerly Twitter), he might also prefer to be referred to simply as Chosen.

Robbie Anderson changed his name to Robbie Chosen for a simple reason.

Robbie has provided a little bit of insight into the thought process that went behind changing his name. And his reason seems fairly simple: he's been reborn.

Article continues below advertisement

The new name first cropped up in early 2023 when a text change with his lawyer was shared to social media, celebrating the fact that the name change request had been approved.

At first @chosen1ra changed the spelling of his first name from Robby to Robbie, & finally added Chosen. That name is no accident. He felt he wasn’t picked but Chosen by Christ to be a new creature when he was born again.



He started down that path when he signed the biggest… pic.twitter.com/0SoMgqmhqc — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) May 24, 2024 Source: X@Realclarkr25

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with Ryan Clark and Pivot, the Dolphins player was asked why he opted to change his name again. Chosen explained, "I believe I've been reborn through Christ, and I created a new identity. And I still face battles, but I have the wisdom and knowledge to withstand those things." Throughout the years, he has dropped hints that he feels as though he was chosen for the life he leads and the luck he's experienced.

Robbie was once a troubled teen who struggled with the fame of being in the NFL. But in recent years, he has turned more staunchly to his faith, with the name changes to reflect that.

Article continues below advertisement