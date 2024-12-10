50 Cent Just Wants To Know About the 2025 Super Bowl Amid Jay-Z's Allegations 50 Cent posted on X about Jay-Z and the Super Bowl. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 10 2024, 9:51 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When the news broke on Dec. 9 that Jay-Z had been named in a civil suit involving Sean "Diddy" Combs and the assault of a teenage girl in 2000, unsurprisingly, people flew to X (formerly Twitter). What many wanted to know was what 50 Cent has to say about Jay-Z's allegations, since the rapper has a tendency to share thoughts about Jay-Z and other rappers in the public eye often.

And, sure enough, 50 Cent made a post on X and on Instagram about Jay-Z. To be fair, in 50 Cent's posts, he doesn't address the very serious allegations outright. And he doesn't even mention Jay-Z by name. But with what he did say, regarding the Super Bowl, the halftime show of which Jay-Z is part of in a way, 50 Cent gave his followers the commentary they expected.

Source: Mega

50 Cent's reaction to Jay-Z's allegations are on brand for him.

While Jay-Z has denied the allegations against him and even spoke out against the attorney who represents the female victim in the suit, the claim is that Jay-Z was part of a sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl at one of the now infamous "Diddy parties" following the Video Music Awards in 2000. After the allegations which named Jay-Z by his legal name, Shawn Carter, came out, 50 Cent posted on social media.

In his post, which appeared on both X and Instagram, 50 Cent shared an old photo of himself in a car from a music video and wrote a caption asking about the 2025 Super Bowl, in light of the accusations involving Jay-Z. "OK I don't know what's going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl," he wrote. "l'm just asking for friend."

Ok I don’t know what’s going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl. 😟I’m just asking for a friend • https://t.co/0nT7heDPcR pic.twitter.com/5NZ7YAUc0c — 50cent (@50cent) December 9, 2024

On X, someone commented a reply to the post: "The devil works hard but 50 Cent works harder." Another wrote, "50 the only celeb not at a Diddy party?" It's safe to say that, at this point, many look to 50 Cent for his commentary on various rap artist-related headlines. And that seems to go double for any rumors that involve Jay-Z.

Does Jay-Z have influence over the Super Bowl?

Jay-Z doesn't have a contract with the NFL to perform himself every year at the Super Bowl, or to have his wife Beyoncé confirmed as a performer. But he does have a contract in place that gives him some influence over the halftime show, and that's a big deal in itself.

50 Cent speaks about where is Jay-Z lately



"when's Jay coming to Summer Jam?... no brunch no lunch no dinner... it's hot out here man, you ain't gonna see him nowhere..."



(via Hot 97) pic.twitter.com/Mv3toq6aCw — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) October 31, 2024