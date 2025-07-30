Zac Brown's Ex-Wife Creates Eerie Carousel of Images Comparing Relationships With Kendra "LEAVE ME ALONE." By Ivy Griffith Published July 30 2025, 1:54 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, Instagram / @kellyyazdi Zac and his fiancé, Kendra (L); Kelly (R)

When singer and country star Zac Brown announced that he was engaged to model Kendra Scott, he probably hoped that it was the start of a new life, leaving the old behind. But it's hard to leave the old behind when your ex-wife, Kelly Yazdi, is ready and willing to hold you accountable for the past.

A fed-up Kelly took to social media to make a photo carousel comparing her relationship with Zac to the relationship he and Kendra share online, pointing out some uncanny similarities. Even though Zac seems to want to put Kelly in his rear-view mirror, the drama with his ex-wife isn't done yet.

Zac Brown is dealing with some drama from his ex-wife, Kelly Yazdi.

These days, it seems almost like Zac is as known for his marital woes as his music. It should be noted that some of what Kelly has said about the country star amounts to some pretty serious allegations, including the fact that she accuses him of harassing her and smearing her good name while suggesting that she uses drugs. These accusations came in late 2024, following their abrupt split in January 2024, which Kelly says came out of the blue.

However, Zac's drama with his ex-wife renewed itself in 2025 after news of his lightning-quick relationship with Kendra Scott made it clear that the two were serious. A frustrated Kelly took to social media to point out that all of the things Zac did with her, he seems to be repeating with Kendra.

The internet furor over "Kelly Yazdi versus Kendra Scott" is actually about how Zac is allegedly re-using his old playbook.

In an Instagram post, Kelly shared photo after photo of moments she shared with Zac during their marriage. Each photo is coupled with a photo of Zac and Kendra, and they all seem to be eerily similar.

Kelly captioned the photo project, "Everyday I wake up to some carefully crafted PR story highlighting the 'perfect love story,' yet I’m still being buried in legal fees and told that if I even try to tell my side of the story, that somehow I’m in the wrong… So today after I listened to my morning meditation, ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,’ came on and I was bitten by the creative bug…" For each photo, she listed the scenario, pointing out that he had done the same things with her that he was doing with Kendra.

In one photo, Kelly can be seen in the foreground gazing over at Zac as he plays guitar on the beach. The photo below that shows Kendra doing the exact same thing. They also twinned in photos displaying fish, and Kelly pointed out that even the women's engagement rings looked weirdly similar, with a unique square-shaped gem and white gold setting.

In the post, Kelly hinted that if Zac wanted her to drop things, he needed to drop a lawsuit against her and "LEAVE ME ALONE." She called the photo project "Rinse and Repeat," and demanded the return of her dog.