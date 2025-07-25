Zac Brown and Kendra Scott's Relationship Timeline Was on Fast-Forward "So happy ... We're so happy we found each other and we're blessed." By Ivy Griffith Published July 25 2025, 3:33 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When you know you've found the right one, you know. At least, that's what Zac Brown Band singer and founder Zac Brown seems to believe now that he has found Kendra Scott. The two soft-launched their relationship in early 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

And almost before fans could even start to process that they were a couple, they had already taken things to the next level. Let's slow it down a little and take a look at the relationship timeline that seemed to go from 0 to 100 in no time at all, and dip our "Toes" into this sparkly new romance.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Early 2025 sees Kendra and Zac start dating.

While there's no official start time for when Kendra and Scott started dating, we do know that it was sometime in early 2025. According to a source who spoke with People, the duo met through a mutual friend, although the specifics on when and how are still not public knowledge. The source said they had been together "a few months."

However, it wasn't long before the two were seeing the future in one another's eyes and were ready to take it to a whole new level. A level which included a public "hard launch" in May.

Article continues below advertisement

May 2025: Together, they made their red carpet debut.

In May 2025, the relatively fresh couple made their debut appearance during the American Music Awards. With jewelry designer Kendra wearing a resplendent silver gown and Zac wearing his signature black suit and hat, the two made a striking couple on the red carpet. The source who spoke with People shared, "They are head over heels and have become inseparable."

Article continues below advertisement

July 2025: Zac proposes to Kendra.

And of course, as the old saying goes, "First comes love, second comes marriage." Although they haven't tied the knot yet, Kendra and Scott officially pledged to say "I do" in July 2025. Zac popped the question, and Kendra said yes. But there's something uniquely challenging about proposing to your girlfriend when she designs jewelry for a living.

Article continues below advertisement

While speaking about their engagement on TODAY, Zac joked that finding the right ring was not easy, explaining, "What are you gonna get somebody that designs jewelry? But it's incredible, incredible." He added, "So happy ... We're so happy we found each other and we're blessed. It just adds so much energy to everything else. More to give to music, more to give to our families and everything, so we're blessed."

Article continues below advertisement

They both have some marital baggage but seem determined to make it work.

Of course, before there was Kendra and Zac, there was: Kendra and John, Kendra and Matt, Kendra and Thomas; along with Zac and Shelly, and Zac and Kelly. If you're keeping track, that means Kendra has been married three times, and Zac, two (via People).

Kendra has three children, whom she shares with Matt and John. Zac has five children from his marriage with Shelly, which ended in 2018 (per Closer).

Article continues below advertisement