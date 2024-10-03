Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Singer Zac Brown's Ex-Wife Wants to Set the Record Straight on the NDA and Wedding Video Kelly claims that the video used footage from their actual wedding, and that the band used a stand-in model who looks eerily like Kelly. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 3 2024, 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @kellyyazdi

The divorce drama between Zac Brown Band lead singer Zac Brown and his ex-wife Kelly Yazdi has continued to drag out through now a ninth month as the pair faces off in court.

According to Kelly, it all started with an NDA, and ended in a messy divorce that has resulted in vicious he-said, she-said finger-pointing back and forth between the former couple. Here's what Kelly has had to say about the NDA, the divorce drama, and the harassment she claims she has received.

Source: Instagram / @zacbrown Zac Brown (right) poses with Richard Petty (left) at a NASCAR race

In a series of videos, Zac Brown's ex-wife tries to explain the NDA, lawsuit, and divorce drama.

According to Kelly, things were going well between herself and her famous husband, Zac. The two tied the knot at an intimate wedding ceremony in Nashville during the month of November 2023. Yet just nine days after their wedding party, Kelly says that Zac asked for a divorce out of the blue.

Then, things escalated over an NDA Kelly says Zac required her to sign, which would have been a lifelong contract to stay silent about things she experienced during the marriage. Kelly refused to sign it, and Zac filed for divorce in January 2024.

Yet things didn't end there. In February of 2024, the Zac Brown Band released a song titled "Beautiful Drug" which featured Avicii's music. Kelly claims that the video used footage from their actual wedding and that the band used a stand-in model who looks eerily like Kelly to portray her in a bad light, making risky choices and using drugs. Although Kelly explains that she doesn't hold judgment towards people who suffer from addiction, she doesn't appreciate being dishonestly portrayed.

In May, Kelly says she was taken to court by Zac over a poem she wrote that alluded to their relationship. Although he filed for a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) when he filed the lawsuit, it was denied. Zac then took to the press to make a statement about the incident, saying that he was filing because she violated an employee confidentiality contract she signed in 2022, and that by speaking out about their relationship and alleging negative things, she was making things too public.

In a statement to People at the time, Zac explained, "After much deliberation, I took the steps necessary to enforce an agreement between us to maintain personal and business affairs in confidence and to protect my family from online harassment and speculation." He added, "My only hope is for us to keep private matters private and to move forward with the mutual respect we had agreed to show one another when we parted ways."

The he-said, she-said of it all heats up as the former couple continues to fight.

In August, Kelly started taking to social media to tell her side of the story in an effort to combat her famous ex-husband's reach and influence. In a series of videos, she addressed the incidents and tried to explain her position and what she felt people should know.

Kelly has maintained all along that the music video for "Beautiful Drug" is meant to portray her negatively. Zac's press team initially said that the footage was shot in 2018, long before the two met. Yet in the comments of Kelly's social media videos, people who say that they attended the wedding in 2023 are claiming that they recognize the footage and even see themselves in the background of some of the video.

On Sept. 14, Kelly posted the most recent update, and she continues to maintain that the video is a combination of wedding footage and carefully staged acting meant to insult and demean her.

In that video, Kelly urges people to rethink the situation. She says that her ex is trying to portray her as "money hungry" but that she's actually just trying to defend herself and make sure people see the reality of the situation. According to Kelly, every time she speaks out, she faces backlash in some form from Zac's camp.

Zac, of course, has maintained all along that he wants to keep things private and that he's not the bad guy she paints him out to be. It's a messy situation with no winners, and both sides are hoping people believe them about how it all went down. At the moment, Kelly is holding steady and seems to be hoping that she can eventually get back to normal life.