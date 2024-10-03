In October 2024, it was announced that French-American rapper Lucas Coly died at the age of 27. Devastated fans have taken to social media in order to revisit his music and honor the late musician whose fame arrived by way of Vine. His star rose even higher after he began dating social media influencer Amber H.

The couple started a YouTube channel in 2018 and in January 2024, released a song together titled "Have You Seen Her?" Since Lucas's passing, people are also taking a walk down relationship memory lane through their videos. Let's take a look.

Lucas Coly and his girlfriend Amber had a very adorable beginning.

In a video posted to Amber's YouTube channel in April 2018, Amber and Lucas told the story of how they met. "It was real cute," she said. It began as many modern romances did, with one person sliding into the DMs of another. In this case, Amber slid into Lucas's and was shocked when he wrote her back. "You look good," Lucas said.

At the time, Amber was living close to Los Angeles and Lucas was in New York City, which meant they spent a lot of time getting to know each other by way of FaceTime. After doing this for roughly two months, he flew to Los Angeles and she drove to meet him. The whole time she was driving, Amber said her nerves were really getting to her. "My stomach was hurting," she shared. When they finally saw each other, that was it for the both of them.

From that moment on, Amber would go up to Los Angeles whenever Lucas was in town. They recorded a couple more videos together, including one in October 2018 which was a Q&A about their relationship. It ended with Lucas explaining that what stood out the most about Amber was her authenticity. She wasn't fake.