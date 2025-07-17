Meet the ‘Shark Tank’ Season 17 Guest Sharks, Including 2 Who Are Making a Comeback The competition's guest lineup includes Michael Strahan, Chip and Joanna Gaines, and Kendra Scott. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 17 2025, 5:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Hustling hard is the name of the game on Shark Tank. Since the popular series aired on ABC in August 2009, the show has allowed multiple entrepreneurs the chance to turn a longtime dream into a reality. And in September 2025, Shark Tank returns to give more hardworking individuals the guidance and tough love they need to make their dreams come true.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 17 of Shark Tank added several guest stars, better known on the show as guest sharks, to the fold. Here's what to know about the full lineup!

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

'Shark Tank' tapped Michael Strahan, Chip and Joanna Gaines, and more as guest sharks for Season 17.

In July 2025, Shark Tank announced its lineup for Season 17, and we must say, we're not disappointed! The guest sharks include several familiar faces from the entertainment and business space.

According to Variety, the sharks include Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan, who is also a co-founder of music and talent management agency SMAC Entertainment, HGTV stars and Magnolia founders Chip and Joanna Gaines, Allison Ellsworth, founder and chief brand officer of poppi, and Alexis Ohanian. In addition to being aventure capitalist and founder of Seven Seven Six; co-founder of Reddit, he's also Serena Williams's husband and the father of their two children. No word if the tennis champ will make an appearance!

Article continues below advertisement

Other guest sharks include Kendra Scott, owner and founder of the lifestyle and jewelry brand, Kendra Scott, Fawn Weaver, founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest Inc., and Rashaun Williams, venture capitalist, Atlanta Falcons LP. In July 2025, Fawn celebrated the guest spot by sharing on Instagram that her time on the show marked the first time a member of the nine historically Black Greek-letter fraternities and sororities that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), aka the "Divine Nine," was tapped to be a guest shark.

Article continues below advertisement

"From Sisterhood to the Shark Tank," Fawn captioned her celebratory post. "Honored to be the first woman of the Divine Nine to step into the Tank. For every Soror who’s dreamed bigger, spoken louder, and led stronger—this one’s for you. Our greatest assignment in living a life of purpose is this: Never. Give. Up." The guest shark lineup also includes two Shark Tank alumni who joined the show for a second time. Rashaun and Kendra both appeared in previous seasons as guest sharks.

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Shark Tank' guest sharks will assist the "tough" Sharks as they find their next future millionaire.

The guest sharks selected for Shark Tank Season 17 will be joined by a panel of no-nonsense sharks, and fans wouldn't have it any other way. The star-studded guests judged the competitors alongside returning Sharks Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, and Kevin O’Leary. According to the season's description, none of the Sharks plan to sugarcoat any of their advice for the next batch of entrepreneurs.

"The Sharks – tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons — will continue their search to invest in the best businesses and products that America has to offer, and will once again give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires," the description read.

Article continues below advertisement

Shark Tank fans already knew ahead of Season 17 that one of the long-running show's staples, Mark Cuban, ended his 14-year run as a Shark after the Season 16 finale. The Dallas Mavericks owner confirmed his departure in November 2023 on All the Smoke Podcast and explained to People in October 2024 that he chose to leave the show so he could spend more time with the three kids he shares with his wife, Tiffany Stewart.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Shark Tank won't be the same without Mark, we're excited to see what the new faces bring to the competition!