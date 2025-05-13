Does Joanna Gaines's Solo Show Mean There's Trouble With Husband Chip Gaines? Chip and Joanna began their home renovation empire together. By Chrissy Bobic Updated May 13 2025, 12:22 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chipgaines

For some HGTV fans, it's blasphemy to suggest that Chip and Joanna Gaines have anything but the perfect marriage and life together. But when Joanna announced her own show called Mini Reni, it left some fans scrambling to figure out if Chip and Joanna Gaines are still married. They built an empire from their work together on multiple home renovation shows, after all.

The couple even branched out on their own with the Magnolia Network app, which also has a cable network attached to it, where fans could stream their favorite shows from the couple. So the idea of Joanna starring in a show without her husband for the first time ever meant that some of those who followed the pair for years were just a tad concerned about their future.

Are Chip and Joanna Gaines still married?

If you've been following Chip and Joanna since the early days of Fixer Upper, you can take a deep breath and let it out. Yes, they are still married. In fact, Joanna shared an Instagram video in early May 2025 of Chip getting a snake out of her garden for her. If that doesn't scream "meant to be together forever," we don't know what does.

They also regularly share updates on social media about life on the farm with their five kids. Neither has said anything about a potential split, break, or any trouble in their Waco, Texas paradise.

The reason some feared the worst for the couple, however, was because Joanna openly spoke about her show, Mini Reni, which does not feature Chip. It's a first for the couple, but since Joanna made a career and a brand based on her interior design and lifestyle talents, it makes sense for her to work on something that's hers alone.

"With Mini Reni, I saw the opportunity to show people that having a home you love and one that tells your story doesn't have to be a matter of renovating every room, and that sometimes it's these smaller spaces that have the biggest impact," she told TV Insider. She also shared with the outlet that, although Chip isn't a co-host, he does serve as a producer on the show.

Is Joanna Gaines's new show on HGTV?

After Fixer Upper ended, Chip and Joanna started Magnolia Network. However, after the app and website for streaming went away, per a notice on the website, its shows became available on Discovery Plus and on Max for streaming. Outside of that, Magnolia Network is still available with some cable subscriptions, but for streaming after live shows, you will have to look elsewhere.