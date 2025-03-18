Did the Castle Brought Back to Life on 'Fixer Upper' Ever Sell? Here's What Happened The breathtaking castle captivated dreamers the world over, but did someone end up buying it? By Ivy Griffith Published March 18 2025, 12:19 p.m. ET Source: Magnolia

Castles are one of the most coveted housing options in the world. They're classic, they're huge, and they scream, "I live life to the fullest." So when Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper found a castle to renovate, all eyes were on the skillful duo.

The castle, located in Waco, Texas, was brought back to life inside and out, turning the small Texas town into a positively medieval destination. Fans immediately began wondering if they would have a chance to purchase the pristinely restored home. After all, who wouldn't want to own a castle? But did the castle ever sell? Here's what we know about the property.



Did Chip and Joanna Gaines sell the 'Fixer Upper' castle?

The castle in question was purchased by the Gaines family in 2019, according to The Sun. It boasts 4,300 square feet and four bedrooms. Outside, sprawling gardens and a pool touch off the elegance of the property. Originally, the outlet reports, the Gaines's paid $400,000 to purchase the property.

Renovating it cost a pretty penny, although the outlet does not say how much the duo spent to bring it back to life. In January 2023, Joanna posted to the Magnolia blog that the renovations were complete. The goal was to put the house up for auction, and the Waco Tribune-Herald reports that its original selling price started at $2.9 million. Yet in the end, Chip and Joanna decided not to sell the house. Instead, it is now used as a museum and can be reserved for tours.

Chip and Joanna released a statement reading, "A prospective buyer and Magnolia mutually agreed not to close, and the unique property will not be sold at this time. This decision is made with much enthusiasm and anticipation as the beloved Castle’s story continues with Magnolia" (excerpt via CloserWeekly). Tickets are required to visit the property, and those looking to purchase tickets to tour the house can click here. For now, at least, it still belongs to Chip and Joanna and has not sold.

Chip and Joanna documented the process of bringing the castle back to life.

Their hesitance to sell may be because the house was a true labor of love. On the Magnolia blog post about the castle work being complete, Joanna shared that her husband Chip had been eyeing the property for 20 years before they managed to purchase it. Joanna added that she was worried about the project that would be waiting for them if they purchased the property, writing, "Tackling a project like this — one at that scale with 130 years worth of history — felt daunting."

But in 2019, their offer on the home was accepted. The interior designer explained that they waited three years before starting renovations in earnest, getting to know the property and deciding exactly how they'd want to tackle it. Rather than creating something new, they wanted to hearken back to the castle's German roots.

The castle, originally called Cottonland Castle, was built in 1913 but abandoned once the original owners hit financial hardship and it remained mostly abandoned, except by animals and nature, until the Gaines family purchased it. They documented the castle's revival on Magnolia Network, their personal home design and renovation channel on YouTube.