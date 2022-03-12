Who Is Eric Hollenbeck From ‘The Craftsman’? Meet Magnolia Network's Newest Master Woodworker

Further into the trailer, we get a sneak peek at some of the projects we can expect Eric to work on over the course of the season, and they're wide-ranging to say the least. We see him inspect an old chest, a broken-down trolley car, and a stairway railing.

We also see how much Eric's community of Eureka really means to him. He works closely with a school for at-risk students, bringing them into his workshop and helping them learn valuable skills that they can potentially turn into careers.

Eric is truly a kind, generous, and passionate man, who loves what he does for a living. We can't wait to get to know him even better when The Craftsman premieres on the Magnolia Network with two episodes on Tuesday, March 15 at 9 p.m. EST. Episodes will also be available for streaming on Discovery Plus.