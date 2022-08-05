These Popular Magnolia Network Shows Are Moving to HBO Max Soon!
There’s a reason HBO Max is one of the most popular streaming networks. It has an incredible lineup of shows and movies for viewers to enjoy.
Magnolia Network is a little newer to the game, but it’s definitely proven itself to be up for the challenge among its competitors. Several Magnolia Network shows have already garnered attention from millions of viewers.
These are the Magnolia Network shows that are making the move over to HBO Max on Sep. 30, 2022.
'Fixer Upper'
Fixer Upper has been around since 2014 and has gone on for five seasons. It’s an incredibly popular show starring Chip and Joanna Gaines as they embark on a mission to revitalize neighborhoods in the state of Texas.
All five seasons of the show will be available on HBO Max at one time.
'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home'
There’s only been one season of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home so far. It premiered in 2021 featuring Chip and Joanna (again) in the leading roles. In this show, they turn outdated homes into luxurious living spaces. True fans of home renovation shows most likely know all about this spinoff.
'Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines'
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines has been around since 2021, but already has six seasons to check out. The show is all about Joanna spending time in her kitchen cooking up her favorite recipes.
She loves sharing the delicious treats she’s able to concoct with her viewers.
'The Lost Kitchen'
There have been two seasons of The Lost Kitchen so far. The show features Erin French, who invites adventurous travelers from all over the globe to dine at her restaurant in Maine called, you guessed it, The Lost Kitchen.
'Growing Floret'
Growing Floret sheds light on the lives of nature lovers Erin and Chris Benzakein. They’re willing to do whatever it takes to bring their family farm back to life. When it comes to risking it all for renovation, they’re happy to put it all on the line. They’ve also got loads of land to deal too… 24 acres to be exact.
'Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern'
Another Magnolia Network show that’s moving over to HBO Max is Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern. In this one, Andrew, best known for his Travel Channel series Bizarre Foods, spends his time traveling to different states across America in each episode. In every new location, he enjoys meals with families who are willing to host and feed him.
'Restoration Road with Clint Harp'
Anyone interested in watching Restoration Road with Clint Harp will have to get ready to move over to HBO Max from Magnolia Network. The show stars carpenter Clint Harp, who is extremely close to the Gaines, as he travels to multiple locations looking for historical structures in need of some help.
If he finds any historical structures that could do with some renovation, he dedicates attention and time to them.
'Maine Cabin Masters'
Maine Cabin Masters has been around since 2017 and has eight seasons so far. The show is about a hard-working builder who lives in Maine. He focuses on renovating old camps and cabins throughout his state. He doesn’t do his work alone either! He teams up with his brother-in-law, best friend, and sister to make it happen.