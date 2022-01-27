Is Chef Erin French Married? And How Many Kids Does She Have? The Scoop on Her Family Life

Is Chef Erin French Married? And How Many Kids Does She Have? The Scoop on Her Family LifeBy Anna Garrison
Jan. 27 2022, Published 3:28 p.m. ET
You might know chef and author Erin French from her show The Lost Kitchen on the Magnolia Network, but she's been working in the food industry for much longer. Her Instagram page has over 157K followers and documents her everyday life, not just what's happening behind the scenes at her restaurant in Maine.
One of fans' favorite things about Erin's page is her posts about her cooking and a mystery man. Is Erin married? Here's everything we know about her family life, explained.
Is Erin French married?
In an Instagram post from Aug. 24, 2021, Erin wrote a sweet shoutout to her husband, Michael Dutton, for their third anniversary: "Celebrating 3 years of wedded bliss with my best friend. I already love you beyond all words. And the crazy thing is that my love for you just keeps growing exponentially every day. You root me on, you lift me up, and you’ve given this girl wings to fly and a runway to spread them."
She continued, "You let me be me, and you love me just like that. To find good honest love with you, to work side by side with you, to build this good simple life with you, is my greatest joy and honor. Babe! Here’s to that one online wink that brought us together!!! Happy anniversary!"
It appears she's referencing Match.com, which uses a "wink" button to indicate interest. Per People, they did indeed meet on Match.
In November 2021, Erin wrote a sweet birthday post dedicated to her husband Michael as well. "Life is richer and more delicious with you in it. You lift me up, let me fly and make me laugh every day. How lucky I am to have collided with you in this crazy world ... To the one with the giant heart who found wild peace in moving to Maine, growing a beard and figuring out how to raise chickens …I love you with all of my wild heart," she gushed.
How many kids does Erin French have?
Although they don't appear in her Instagram posts often, Erin has one gorgeous kid: Jaim. Her son's name is a play on the French phrase for "I love you" which is "Je t'aime." In September 2019, she wished Jaim a happy seventeenth birthday, writing, "Wow how time flies. Hard to believe my one and only turned seventeen today. Happy Birthday to my dear, sweet, kind, and magical Jaim!"
In 2021, Erin opened up to People magazine about her memoir, Finding Freedom, which detailed her bitter divorce, struggle with addiction, and being a single mom having to rebuild her life from scratch.
She was raised in Freedom, Maine, the same town of 700-odd residents that she now calls home with her own family.
Erin's restaurant, The Lost Kitchen, is the subject of her Magnolia series and was created inside an old gristmill. In 2016, her cooking rose to such fame that she was nominated for a James Beard Award and has even hosted celebrity guests like Martha Stewart.
Erin credits her husband to helping her stay afloat during the pandemic, saying (per People), "I was fearful no one would ever love me again. I felt tainted. But the relationship I'm in now — he's so supportive and is never trying to put a cap on me."
You can watch The Lost Kitchen on the Magnolia Network and stream it on Discovery Plus.