Meet 'Recipe Lost & Found' Host Casey Corn — She's a Trained Chef and Culinary Anthropolgist
Nothing brings people together like food — from exploring new recipes to learning the basics of perfecting a dish. As the food world continues to blossom with an array of reality-based competition shows, Magnolia Network's Recipe Lost & Found is shining a light on culinary expert Casey Corn.
It’s no secret that many restaurateurs and chefs have been able to maximize their celebrity and share their gifts with the world. However, since Casey can be considered the new kid on the block to those unfamiliar with her work, it’s time we give you the rundown on her genius. So, who is Casey Corn? Here's everything we know.
Casey Corn is a classically trained chef and food anthropologist with an interesting background.
According to Casey’s Tastemade biography, the food aficionado has quite the skillset and the academics to match. The site shares that Casey attended Connecticut College where she wrote a thesis on olive oil and later graduated with a degree in food anthropology.
From 2012 to 2016, Casey had the privilege of venturing off to Europe and received a degree in cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. Instead of immediately getting into the restaurant business, she decided to make traveling and food exploration a top priority.
Casey also received top-quality instruction under Chef Susan Feniger as an executive assistant. Additionally, Casey went on to work with Tastemade and created her own culinary company, The Cornivore.
Is Casey Corn married? Who is her husband?
With celebrity status comes a natural interest in your personal life. (Sorry, we don't make the rules.) As a result, social media users are interested in learning about Casey’s private life.
Judging by Casey’s Instagram page, the chef is married to a gentleman named Lewis Fisher.
Lewis's Instagram is private, but per his LinkedIn, he works as a brand partnerships strategist. He also sometimes pops up in some of Casey's social media pics — including a cute throwback she posted in October 2020 in which they dressed up as ketchup and mustard.
‘Recipe Lost & Found’ on Magnolia Network helps families connect with their history and lost recipes.
Magnolia Network’s Recipe Lost & Found is unlike any other cooking show we’ve seen. As opposed to delivering a competitive aspect, the series takes a deep dive into family history and allows people to retrieve lost recipes.
In the Season 1 trailer, Casey can be seen connecting with individuals from different cultural backgrounds. The goal is to find out as much information as possible about a family’s loved one in order to decipher how they can create said family recipe in their likeness.
“I need to know who your grandmother was and what her history was … where she came from …what ingredients she might have used and when,” Casey says.
In the trailer, Casey can be seen working to create a "Nigerian-Jewish matzo ball soup," a chicken schmaltz, and a mouthwatering chicken recipe. Throughout the experience, Casey is able to showcase her culinary skills while helping individuals have a deeper connection with their family history.
“These recipes are a combination of the family's roots, what they have had access to over the years, and how their descendants have eaten and modified it,” Casey told Parade in July 2022. “I think it's fascinating to see how unique recipes can be from family to family, and yet, how they represent the culinary history of humanity as a whole."
Catch the premiere of Recipe Lost & Found on Discovery Plus on Aug. 5, 2022. You can also stream episodes on Magnolia Network's website.