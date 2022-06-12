Andrew Zimmern Says ‘Family Table’ Promotes “Patience, Tolerance, and Understanding”

Foodies know Andrew Zimmern as the host of Bizarre Foods, the Travel Channel franchise in which he explores eye-opening delicacies from around the world. But with the Magnolia Network show Family Dinner, Andrew is going from food stalls and restaurants to home kitchens and dining rooms.

Now two seasons in, Family Dinner follows Andrew as he “visits families across America to explore how the cultural, regional, and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat,” Magnolia explains.