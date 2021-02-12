Travel Channel Has Yet to Announce a Season 3 Return Date for 'Destination Fear'

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a lot of TV production studios and networks for a big loop, and many series have been affected as a result. This is especially true of programming that necessitates its talent and crew to travel frequently to different parts of the country or world, because not only are there on-set safety protocols to be followed but cross-state and country restrictions as well. This has a lot of Destination Fear fans worried: Is the show canceled?

Has 'Destination Fear' been canceled by the Travel Channel?

As far as viewers are concerned, the show is currently in a limbo phase. The Travel Channel hasn't announced whether or not it'll be bringing the series back for a third season. Does that mean it's canceled? Not necessarily. The latest episode of the series debuted on Dec. 19, 2020, where their team investigated the Old Hospital on College Hill.

Source: Travel Channel

Many paranormal shows and Travel Channel programs are making the transition to Discovery Plus. It hasn't been announced whether or not Destination Fear will be making the transition to the streaming service, however, seeing as the series resonated with fans of the genre, it wouldn't be difficult to imagine that Travel Channel would greenlight another season to put on the new service.

Or, it could be that because the series is relatively new, Travel is only putting its more established shows on Discovery Plus. However, this is all speculation at this point. Many viewers of paranormal programming who love Travel Channel have expressed that they wouldn't be signing up for Discovery Plus and that they'll miss out on their shows as a result.

No longer can no Discovery plus — Gòrdan-Angelina,Wear a Mask ''All Lives Matter'' (@Gordan19Angel) February 6, 2021

Nice try tlc, still not getting discovery plus #90DayFiance — Butters' Hooman (@foreverYeung28) January 25, 2021

While the service is receiving a variety of different programming options, not just paranormal TV, there are throngs of people who seem against signing up for yet another streaming service.

I actually screamed when they showed Danielle and Mohammed. That Single Life show looks like my brand of trash (still not getting Discovery Plus, though—just pissed that I’ll be missing out).#90DayFiance — hannah (@cathlintons) January 25, 2021

@amyallantdf Amy r the dead files going to be on discovery plus only?? They r promoting this. If ur show comes off the travel channel, we will not be getting DIS PLUS. Its too expensive — Mary McCabe (@Radonc04) January 3, 2021

Many fans are replying directly to the talent that posts about their new Discovery Plus episodes voicing their displeasure.

Can’t network are thieves pic.twitter.com/RKRwl7Jptt — Ed Rhode (@LebanonWatcher) February 7, 2021

Are they ever going to put the reruns of these new episodes on the cable channel as opposed to discovery (which I can't get on my tv and won't pay for)? Miss you guys! — DDC (@DDCSoxFan) February 6, 2021