Dakota Laden from 'Destination Fear.'
Source: Instagram

Travel Channel Has Yet to Announce a Season 3 Return Date for 'Destination Fear'

By

February 12, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a lot of TV production studios and networks for a big loop, and many series have been affected as a result. This is especially true of programming that necessitates its talent and crew to travel frequently to different parts of the country or world, because not only are there on-set safety protocols to be followed but cross-state and country restrictions as well. This has a lot of Destination Fear fans worried: Is the show canceled?

Has 'Destination Fear' been canceled by the Travel Channel?

As far as viewers are concerned, the show is currently in a limbo phase. The Travel Channel hasn't announced whether or not it'll be bringing the series back for a third season. Does that mean it's canceled? Not necessarily. The latest episode of the series debuted on Dec. 19, 2020, where their team investigated the Old Hospital on College Hill.

is destination fear canceled
Source: Travel Channel
Many paranormal shows and Travel Channel programs are making the transition to Discovery Plus. It hasn't been announced whether or not Destination Fear will be making the transition to the streaming service, however, seeing as the series resonated with fans of the genre, it wouldn't be difficult to imagine that Travel Channel would greenlight another season to put on the new service.

Or, it could be that because the series is relatively new, Travel is only putting its more established shows on Discovery Plus. However, this is all speculation at this point.

Many viewers of paranormal programming who love Travel Channel have expressed that they wouldn't be signing up for Discovery Plus and that they'll miss out on their shows as a result.

While the service is receiving a variety of different programming options, not just paranormal TV, there are throngs of people who seem against signing up for yet another streaming service.

Many fans are replying directly to the talent that posts about their new Discovery Plus episodes voicing their displeasure.

The full episode list / catalog of 'Destination Fear' is currently available on Discovery Plus now.

You can check out episodes from Season 1 and 2 here, but if you'd like to know what you're getting into before signing up, check out the list of haunted spots they've visited:

Season 1:

  1. Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
  2. Old South Pittsburg Hospital
  3. Sweet Springs Sanitarium
  4. St. Albans Sanitorium
  5. Eloise Psychiatric Hospital
  6. Madison Seminary
  7. Statler Hotel
  8. West Virginia State Penitentiary
  9. Fairfield County Infirmary
  10. Pennhurst State School

Season 2

  1. Nopeming Sanitorium
  2. Yorktown Memorial Hospital
  3. Old Montana Prison
  4. Hill View Manor
  5. Cambria County Jail
  6. Sheboygan County Asylum
  7. Saratoga County Homestead
  8. Old Bourbon Distillery
  9. Randolph County Infirmary
  10. Joliet Prison
  11. Rolling Hills Asylum
  12. Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
  13. Old Idaho Penitentiary
  14. Old Hospital On College Hill
Have you seen the show? Which one is your favorite location that Dakota Laden and his team have investigated? Would you sign up for Discovery Plus if that's where a new season of Destination Fear was being released?

