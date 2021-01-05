'Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines' Features Her Own Family Recipes

Chip and Joanna Gaines have been a part of so many families’ lives for years. And with Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines , they will take that relationship one step further by sharing their family traditions and home-cooked meals with fans. Because it’s different from the usual format of Chip and Joanna’s show wherein they renovate a home, some may be wondering the ins and outs of how and where it was filmed.

And, as to be expected with any cooking show, you may also be wondering how to get your hands on some of Joanna’s recipes. Part of the new series is about learning to make the recipes yourself, while part of it is also about the value of family traditions and learning more about the traditions Chip and Joanna follow themselves. It’s pretty adorable.

In Chip and Joanna’s case, they renovated an old gristmill near their home in Waco, Texas in the small town of Valley Mills. It’s unclear if this will remain the primary filming location for the cooking show, but because it’s also a project of Chip and Joanna’s, it wouldn't be surprising if the couple continues to use it as the show moves forward.

In a perfect world, Joanna would film her cooking show in her own kitchen, which is as TV-ready as you would expect. But the filming location for Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines is the next best thing. Chip and Joanna renovated a gristmill to make the set for their cooking show. For the uninformed on all things rural, a gristmill is one of those old barns that commonly have what appears to be a wheel outside. They were used in the production of flour.

The show will be part of Magnolia Network's lineup.

Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines is part of the new Discovery Plus lineup. Later, however, the cooking show is expected to transition over to Magnolia Network when it officially launches. The show itself a little more slow-paced than Fixer Upper. The goal is to welcome viewers into her and Chip’s life and into their mealtime traditions.

"Over the years, I’ve come to realize the impact that food has on our lives. It bolsters our traditions and it maintains our fondest memories and our notion of home and family. With just one bite, food can bring you back to a specific moment in time," Joanna Gaines said in a Discovery press release.

