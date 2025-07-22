Who Is Sasha Obama’s Boyfriend? Inside Her Current Dating Life Sasha and older sister Malia Obama were just little girls when their father, Barack Obama, made history as the first Black President of the United States. By Danielle Jennings Published July 22 2025, 5:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

With the current political climate of the Trump administration, many are longing for the peace, tranquility, and happiness of the Obama years. However, the members of the former First Family, including the youngest daughter, Sasha Obama, are living their lives as private citizens and happily doing so.

Sasha and older sister Malia Obama were just little girls when their father, Barack Obama, made history as the first Black president of the United States for two terms beginning with the 2008 presidential election.

Who is Sasha Obama’s boyfriend?

It may be hard for many to realize, but the Obama girls are grown adults with their own personal lives — and yes, that includes having relationships. Although both Sasha and Malia generally try to keep their personal lives as private as they can given who they are, select details have still seeped out into the public.

According to Yahoo!, Sasha is dating Clifton Powell Jr., the son of long-time actor Clifton Powell. Per the outlet, the two met and began dating while at the University of Southern California (USC), where Clifton was attending on a four-year basketball scholarship.

In 2022, the Daily Mail captured the two out together in California. Sasha was previously a student at the University of Michigan, but transferred to USC.

What does Clifton do?

Although Clifton initially attended the school via his basketball scholarship, he is said to have transferred from the school to pursue his career in entertainment behind the scenes via writing and directing. Per his website, he “made his leap into the narrative writing world, which led him to a writing assistant job for scripted television and ultimately lead Cliff to a development deal of his own in the TV space.”

“Along with writing scripts, he exercises his creative muscles from behind the camera,” his bio continues. “Finding an extended passion in directing and visual story telling. He continued to work at the craft of directing and was quickly thrown into the fire, which forced him to adjust and learn fast. And he did, and continues to learn something new every production he takes on.” Additionally, Clifton has created content for brands such as Pepsi, Puma, Peloton, Mountain Dew, and more.

What have the Obamas said about their daughters dating lives?

During a 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Michelle Obama remarked on how quickly her daughters were growing up and now dating. "They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home," the former First Lady said jokingly. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."

"I listened to what my mother said when she was raising us," Michelle recalled. "She said, 'I'm not raising babies, I'm raising real people to be out in the world.' And I kept that in mind with the girls."

