'Hollywood Unlocked's' Jason Lee Isn't Dating His Bestie — Here's What We Know About His Dating Life Jason happily shared who his first celebrity crush was, to which many of the '90s teens can say, "same." By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 5 2025, 5:16 p.m. ET

In the world of "who's who" in Hollywood, few people have the connections of Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee. The star influencer and celebrity guru knows everyone who's anyone, and he started his career by trying to bring some honesty into coverage of celebrity news.

Eventually, he became the news himself, after forging so many high-profile friendships through the years. But while a rumor seems to suggest that Jason recently welcomed a baby with Tiffany Haddish, what exactly do we know about his relationship history?

Here's what we know about Jason Lee's relationship history.

Jason has his finger on the pulse of Hollywood, without a doubt. He's friends with everyone from Kanye West (Ye) and Madonna to Floyd Mayweather, Cardi B, and more. So has he stolen the hearts of any of the celebrities he met along the way?

Despite Jason's ubiquitous presence in the media and the fact that he knows everyone's big moments and secrets, he's a fairly private person himself. Little is known about his private life, aside from what he carefully curates on social media. And even then, most of his social media is made up of moments with celebrities in pursuit of his career. So we don't get a lot of the "behind the scenes" Jason.

We don't know a lot about his relationship history as a result. We do know, however, that he is openly gay. In an interview with Billboard, he shared that one of his first celebrity crushes was "Ricky Martin," to which many of '90s teens can say, "same." He added playfully, "I’m so mad that he’s engaged. I wanna find a way to his wedding, I wanna be a plus-one at his wedding so I can object." Unfortunately, when it comes to his love life, Jason is uncharacteristically mum on the topic.

The most we know comes from a Revolt interview he had with Nick Cannon, where he shared that he was once in a relationship where he experienced domestic violence at the hands of a drunk partner. He added that he was in therapy, learning to "reshape what relationships are." While Jason did say he is dating, he was vague as to whom and how seriously.

Jason has a kid with Tiffany Haddish?! Not quite.

Of course, given all that we know about Jason's relationship history, which admittedly isn't much, it was a shock to see a post made about him and his bestie, Tiffany Haddish. The post seemed to suggest that Jason had welcomed a baby with Tiffany, and it had fans spiraling.

The post, shared to Instagram, showed a smiling Jason and Tiffany standing over a stroller, with a baby perched happily on Tiffany's hip. Jason's caption read, "the cat's outta the bag." And then, agonizingly, neither Jason nor Tiffany responded to the myriad questions asking, "Excuse me?!"

But it would seem that the two have not welcomed a baby together after all, to the surprise of very few people. While they have had fun with the reveal and the resulting drama, USA Today reports that the baby is likely the six-month-old grandson of Lee's cousin.

