Is Venus Williams Married? Inside the Tennis Star's Relationship Status Venus shared some details about her love life in a recent post-match interview. By Danielle Jennings Published July 23 2025, 2:29 p.m. ET

For over 25 years, Venus Williams (along with her sister Serena) has been one of the most dominant sports figures in the world — and while her long list of career accomplishments on the tennis court is well-known, her personal life is not as readily accessible. However, rumors are swirling that she recently got married, so let’s find out the truth.

In the late 1990s, while still a teenager, Venus took the tennis world by storm and quickly conquered every major tennis championship and tournament, including Wimbledon, the US Open, the French Open, and the Australian Open.

Is Venus Williams married?

The short answer is no, but wedding bells are definitely in her future! On Tuesday, July 22, Venus confirmed in a post-match interview, following her first tennis match in over a year, that she is officially engaged to her boyfriend, actor-model Andrea Preti. "You are now an engaged woman. So, how has Andrea helped you in this comeback? You’re happy, a smile on your face. I mean, how much has he made a difference in your life?" Rennae Stubbs of The Tennis Letter asked the sports legend.

"My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing," Venus responded. "There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill.” "Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9-to-5 except you’re running the whole time,” she told the outlet. “Lifting weights and just like dying, and then you repeat it the next day. So he encouraged me to get through this, and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play."

As of now, neither Venus nor Andrea have shared any further details regarding their engagement or future wedding plans.

What are the details of Venus and Andrea’s relationship?

Exactly one year ago, in July 2024, Venus and Andrea initially sparked dating rumors when they were spotted boating along the Amalfi Coast, according to People. Fast forward to February 2025, and gossip swirled that the couple had gotten engaged after they were seen outside of a training session in Rome, Italy, with Venus wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

A few weeks later, Venus and Andrea attended Milan Fashion Week to check out the Dsquared2 runway show and Venus was photographed repeatedly with the same diamond ring, per the outlet.

Has Venus ever been married or engaged before?

This is Venus’s first engagement and will be her first marriage, and as recently as 2022 she opened up about being “stuck” in the single life. "I've had a single life for a long time and I think it's really easy to get stuck in a single life and sometimes – at least for me – harder to get out," she said in an October 2022 interview with Glamour UK. "It makes you think about yourself and what you want and how to behave."

