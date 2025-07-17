Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's Relationship Timeline — The Couple Is Having a Baby! The actor and the model were spotted together for the first time in March 2025 during a romantic day at the beach. By Diego Peralta Published July 17 2025, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ E! News

In July of 2025, the world was happy to hear that Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt would be having a baby. It had only been four months since the internet became aware of the fact that they were dating, but Pete and Elsie were ready to surprise their fans once again with the news. No additional details were provided by the artists regarding the model's pregnancy, with Pete and Elsie enjoying their privacy during this remarkable moment in their lives.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsie and Pete couldn't be more excited about having their first child together, but the couple took their fans on a wild ride over the course of their relationship. One thing led to another, and now a couple that wasn't on the internet's radar in 2024 will have a baby together in 2025. Pete and Elsie didn't have any children of their own before the announcement. How did the love story between Pete and Elsie evolve? Here's what we know about the couple's relationship timeline.

Article continues below advertisement

The relationship between Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt became public in March of 2025

In March of 2025, rumors started to indicate that Pete Davidson was dating a mystery woman, according to Glamour. Pete had been known for his multiple relationships with famous people over the years. Some of the famous women who fell in love with the comedian at some point include Ariana Grande, Chase Sui Wonders, and Kim Kardashian. Pete's fans were eager to know their comedic idol's latest romantic interest.

It was later revealed that Pete's mystery partner was Elsie Hewitt when the celebrities were spotted in Palm Beach by The Daily Mail on March 20. Up until this point, the world knew Elsie due to her work as a model and because she had previously dated music producer Benny Blanco. There was no way of knowing if Elsie and Pete's relationship would last, but a major announcement changed the way the public looked at this romance.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson announced the model's pregnancy in July of 2025.

On July 16, 2025, Elsie Hewitt shocked the world on Instagram with a post that announced that she was pregnant. The caption for the photograph went straight to the point: "Welp, now everyone knows we had sex." The model didn't indicate if the baby would be a boy or a girl, allowing her fans to speculate on the matter through social media.