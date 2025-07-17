Elsie Hewitt's Parents Are From the U.K., but Is She Some Sort of Nepo Baby? Elsie Hewitt's dad is a director in America and the U.K. By Joseph Allen Published July 17 2025, 12:34 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although he's dated a lot of famous women over the years, news recently broke that Pete Davidson is about to become a father with his current girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt. Elsie, who is a food influencer and model, is not as famous as Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, and many people wanted to know more about her following the news.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the things that some people are curious about is who Elsie's parents are and whether they are also famous. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Elsie Hewitt's parents?

Elsie was born in London on March 5, 1996. She moved to Los Angeles when she was 10, and has said that she almost immediately began dreaming of living out a life in Hollywood. Her father is Peter Hewitt, the director behind films like Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, Garfield: The Movie, and Tom and Huck. While he is not a super well-known director, Elsie said that her father's career inspired her to get into the business.

“I always knew I wanted to do [acting] and sort of grew up seeing it, ‘cause my dad was a director,'” she explained while promoting her 2025 film Upon Waking. In a 2017 interview with Playboy, she also said that she was totally independent and supporting herself by the time she was 15 years old. She has appeared in shows like Dave and Industry, and also worked as a model. She's also a passionate foodie and shares her food experiences with followers on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Elsie Hewitt related to Jennifer Love Hewitt?

Although Elsie is a nepo baby of sorts, we have no evidence suggesting that she's related to Jennifer Love Hewitt. The two may share a last name and a certain level of fame, but it doesn't seem like they are in any way directly or indirectly related by blood. So, while Elsie might have leveraged her father's connections in the industry to kickstart her own career, she has not leveraged Jennifer's, as far as we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsie Hewitt has dated other famous men.

Although Elsie and Pete's relationship seems to be the most serious of her couplings with famous men, she was also in relationships with Ryan Phillippe, Benny Blanco, and Jason Sudeikis before she and Pete started seeing each other. Pete and Elsie went Instagram official in March of 2025, and just a few months later, the two of them announced that they were getting ready to welcome a baby.

In a post on Instagram, Elsie announced the pregnancy with a picture of Pete holding her belly, as well as one of a sonogram. "Welp now everyone knows we had sex," she wrote in the caption under the post. Clearly, then, she's got a little bit of the cheeky sense of humor that has defined Pete's comedy career.