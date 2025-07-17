Inside Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's Relationship Timeline After That Savage Meme "It’s not worth buying an entire pig just to get a little sausage." By Trisha Faulkner Published July 17 2025, 2:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When Isla Fisher shared a meme to her Instagram Stories in July 2025, it didn’t take long for followers to connect it to her recent split from longtime husband Sacha Baron Cohen. The post took a cheeky jab at outdated ideas around marriage — and landed just weeks after the couple finalized their divorce. It was sharp, funny, and a little bit brutal.

The moment prompted renewed interest in Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen’s relationship timeline, a story that once seemed like one of Hollywood’s most low-key success stories — until it quietly unraveled.

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen’s relationship timeline began with humor and ended with a hilariously savage meme.

Isla first met Sacha at a party in Sydney in 2001. At the time, she was establishing herself as a comedic actress in Australia, and he was still a rising talent in the U.K. They bonded quickly, reportedly over a shared sense of humor. According to The New York Times, Sacha said he found Isla to be “hilarious” as they joked over how pretentious the party they were attending was. The party came to an end, but their relationship timeline was just beginning.

The lovebirds got engaged in 2004, per People Magazine. In preparation for their wedding, Isla converted to Judaism in 2007. Shortly after she converted, also in 2007, the couple found out they were expecting their first child together. On March 15, 2010, the couple had what they described as a “secret wedding” in Paris.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Isla had previously explained the reason they waited so long to get married is because of how difficult planning a “beautiful ritual” was. She continued to explain: “When you are in the public eye, to keep that private and to make it happen without it being really visible is really difficult."

Despite finalizing their divorce and Isla taking a very savage dig at marriage via social media, the two spoke very highly of each other and their relationship in many interviews over the years. Per Hello! Magazine, Isla once described her marriage to Sacha as “winning the lottery.”

Following her quiet divorce, Isla made a lot of noise with a savage meme.

In April 2025, after over a decade of marriage, Sacha and Isla shared a joint statement via Instagram announcing their divorce. Attached to a photo of them wearing tennis outfits, they explained that they were "finally putting our racquets down." They, however, clarified that they would “forever share” the devotion and love they have for their children. They ended the post by thanking everyone for respecting their privacy during this difficult time.

In July, Isla brought a completely different energy to her Instagram Stories when she shared a meme that took a savage dig at marriage. The meme was a play on the idea that men didn’t see the point in getting married “why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free.” In the meme, Isla shared that there was an update on this idea.

“Nowadays, 80 percent of women are against marriage. Why? Because women realize it’s not worth buying an entire pig just to get a little sausage,” the meme read. The post disappeared after 24 hours, but not before screenshots made their way to tabloids and social media. According to Page Six, fans were quick to interpret it as a pointed jab — either at marriage as an institution or perhaps at her ex-husband specifically.

Isla Fisher with the knockout. pic.twitter.com/Wszbb6jF0r — Ashley (@AshleyTG27) July 16, 2025