Ashley Biden Files for Divorce From Plastic Surgeon Husband in Philadelphia "New life, new beginnings, means new boundaries," Ashley wrote.

The former first daughter, Ashley Biden, has filed for a divorce. Ashley has been married to Philadelphia plastic surgeon Dr. Howard Krein for 13 years. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Ashley filed for a divorce at the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 11, 2025.

Ashley and the doctor were married two years after being set up by her late brother, Beau Biden. Beau died in 2015 of brain cancer. The couple married at the St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Del., in 2012, per People.

Source: Instagram / @ashleyblazerbiden / @h_krein_md

Ashley Biden filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Ashley filed for divorce in Philadelphia, where she lived with her husband. According to The New York Post, the city does not publicize divorce records. However, the former first daughter reportedly gave a clue about her divorce in her Instagram Stories.

The outlet claimed that she shared a video set to Beyoncé's "Freedom" of herself walking in the park. Ashley gave a thumbs-up to the camera, and many assumed the video was about her upcoming divorce. Ashley also posted a message set to "Freedom Time" by Lauryn Hill. The message read, "New life, new beginnings, means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before."

Joe Biden was Vice President when his daughter got married in 2012.

Ashley's wedding reportedly combined her family's Catholic traditions with Dr. Krein's Jewish roots, with 200 guests in attendance. Joe Biden was Vice President when his youngest child tied the knot, and he recalled Dr. Krein asking for Ashley's hand in marriage. “This is the right guy," said Joe. "And he’s getting a helluva woman. ... I kept telling Ash, we’ve got to open up the church and practice walking up and down the aisle so I can handle it."

When she introduced her father at the 2025 Democratic National Convention, she spoke about Joe walking her down the aisle. "Before he walked me down the aisle, he turned to me and said he would always be my best friend," she said. "All these years later, Dad, you are still my best friend." Ashley also said that her father was the one who set up her wedding reception. “At the time, my dad was vice president," she recalled. "But he was also that dad who literally set up the entire reception."

"He was riding around in his John Deere 4-wheeler, fixing the place settings, arranging the plants, and by the way, he was very emotional." Dr. Krein is a plastic surgeon at Jefferson Facial Plastics and the director of the Jefferson Herbert Kean Center for Facial Aesthetics in Philadelphia. Ashley is an activist and social worker. According to Philadelphia Magazine, the couple reportedly lived in Society Hill, a prominent part of Philadelphia, in a home Dr. Krein bought for $1 million back in 2013.