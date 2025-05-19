What Did Donald Trump Say About Joe Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis? Inside the Details The news of Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis was announced on Sunday, May 18. By Danielle Jennings Published May 19 2025, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Since ending his 2024 presidential campaign, former President Joe Biden has kept a relatively low profile with the exception of select high-profile events, such as Pope Francis’s funeral. However, he recently made headlines with an unfortunate health update of prostate cancer, and as expected, Donald Trump wasted no time commenting.

Article continues below advertisement

The news of Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis was announced on Sunday, May 18, following recent testing that the former president had after experiencing urinary issues.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What did Donald Trump say about Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis?

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump posted a message following the news of Biden’s prostate cancer, extending well wishes, according to ABC News. "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," he wrote.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Did other political figures comment on Biden’s diagnosis?

Yes, several notable political figures have offered their support for the former president, including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton, and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery," Obama wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

"Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership," Harris shared on X.

Article continues below advertisement

"My friend Joe Biden’s always been a fighter. Hillary and I are rooting for him and are keeping him, Jill, and the entire family in our thoughts," Bill Clinton also wrote on X. "I’m thinking of the Bidens as they take on cancer, a disease they’ve done so much to try to spare other families from. Wishing you a speedy, full recovery," his wife added in a separate statement on X.

What are the details of Biden’s cancer diagnosis?

Per ABC News, Biden’s office released a full statement of the former president’s condition following the results of recent testing. "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," the statement read.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," the statement continued.