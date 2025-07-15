Why Did Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Get Divorced? A Look Behind the Couple's Split Reports state that the 'Fantastic Four' star is already seeing someone else in the middle of settling her divorce from Warren. By Diego Peralta Published July 15 2025, 5:41 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The Fantastic Four movie took Jessica Alba's career to the next level, but it also represented a significant change in her personal life. The blockbuster, directed by Tim Story, led Jessica to meet Cash Warren. The talented actor and the film producer fell in love on the set of the comic book adaptation. The couple got married in May 2008. Cash and Jessica eventually had three kids together, forming a beautiful family out of their love for one another.

Unfortunately, some love stories don't last forever. In January 2025, Jessica announced in an Instagram post that she would be divorcing Cash. The statement shocked the loyal fans of the actor, who came into the spotlight for the first time many years ago. Why did Jessica and Cash announce their separation after 16 years of being together? Here's what we know about what led the Fantastic Four star to move away from her long-term relationship.

Why did Jessica Alba and Cash Warren get divorced?

According to ABC News, the court documents related to Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's divorce state that the couple split due to "irreconcilable differences." More details related to why the famous couple called it quits after more than a decade weren't revealed when the split was made public. Jessica was willing to let her fans know that she would be going through a divorce, but the Little Fockers star also wanted to protect her privacy.

There are a couple of reasons to believe that the separation between Jessica and Cash was amicable. The divorce won't lead the entertainers to stay away from their children. In the Instagram post in which Jessica made the separation official, she stated that Honor, Haven, and Hayes will remain their parents' priority in the future. Despite what happened between the actress and the film producer, the Warren kids will be looked after by their supportive parents.

Is Jessica Alba dating someone else?

TMZ reported that Jessica Alba was spotted with a new potential partner at an airport in Mexico. The article stated that the pair was seen boarding an American Airlines flight together, but a new romantic bond between the two wasn't confirmed. The sighting of Jessica in Cancun will remain just speculation until a new romantic relationship for the actor becomes official. According to The Independent, Jessica dated Michael Weatherly for three years before she married Cash Warren in 2008.