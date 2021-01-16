Who Is Gabriel Knox in 'LA's Finest'? The Criminal's Identity Revealed (SPOILERS)

Viewers were disappointed when LA's Finest was canceled by Spectrum after only two seasons, but across those 26 episodes was enough drama and suspense to keep viewers coming back for more.

While the show may have aired its last episode in 2020, new viewers are still experiencing the wild storyline Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba created in the police drama show. One of the biggest storylines in the first season of the show is uncovering the identity of a certain Gabriel Knox.