Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Are Getting a Divorce — This Could Affect His Net Worth

Cast your minds back to the early 2000s when the much-maligned Fantastic Four film was released. It starred a not-yet-Captain-America Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis, loann Gruffud, and Jessica Alba as Sue Storm. It was on the set of that movie that Jessica met her husband, Cash Warren. He would later say in a YouTube video that it was love at first sight.

The couple married and went on to have three children together. They stayed together for nearly 20 years but in February 2025, Jessica filed for divorce. In terms of finances, she is probably going to be just fine. It's unclear what will happen to Cash once he's flying solo. Let's take a look at his net worth.

Cash Warren's net worth is pretty impressive.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cash is worth $59 million. Although he produced a handful of incredible documentaries, including films like Crips and Bloods: Made in America, he really hit the jackpot after starting a men's apparel brand with two of his friends. The company is called Pair of Thieves and was founded by Cash, David Ehrenberg, and Alan Stuart, per the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Cash Warren Entrepreneur Net worth: $59 million Cash Warren is a former film producer who co-founded the men's apparel company Pair of Thieves. He was also married to actor Jessica Alba. Birth date: Jan. 10, 1979 Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif. Birth name: Cash Garner Warren Father: Michael Warren Mother: Sue Narramore Marriages: Jessica Alba (m. 2008⁠–⁠2025) Children: Honor Marie Warren (b. 2008); Haven Garner Warren (b. 2011); Hayes Alba Warren (b. 2017) Education: B.S. in Political Science from Yale University

The apparel company specializes in socks, underwear, tees, and loungewear and is sold on its own website, via Amazon, and can be found at Target, Kohl’s, and Meijer. In March 2021, they began selling at Nordstrom and were on track to have a $100 million year. "There were a handful of guys playing in the premium sock space where you have one pair of socks for $20, and they felt very expensive," said Cash to the Journal. They wanted to create great designs at an affordable price.

Cash is the son of actor Michael Warren.

While we can't say for sure, it's possible some of Cash's, well cash, might have come from his father. He is the son of former college basketball player and actor Michael Warren. Fans of Hill Street Blues will remember Michael in his Emmy-nominated role as police officer Bobby Hill. He also guest starred in Living Single, In the House, and Girlfriends, to name a few.

