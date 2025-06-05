Superstar Actor Jessica Alba's Net Worth Is Quite "Fantastic" Jessica started her career on 'Flipper' in the 1990s, but she can still rock a bikini 30 years later. By Ivy Griffith Published June 5 2025, 9:48 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Even when compared to other prolific Hollywood stars, 44-year-old Jessica Alba is particularly prolific in her career. She first got her start in the 1990s on the sweet dolphin-centered series Flipper before earning a breakout role in Dark Angel and later going on to star in some major '00s hits.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout her career, Jessica has combined big money-makers and Hollywood blockbusters with fun projects that she seemingly partook in just for the enjoyment. But throughout it all, her net worth has been steadily climbing to a fairly impressive sum. With three kids to support and a promising career still ahead, here's what we know about where Jessica Alba's net worth is at these days.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Jessica Alba's net worth.

Jessica was born in Pomona, Calif., on April 28, 1981. According to IMDb, her feature film debut occurred with Camp Nowhere in 1993, and she then went on to star in Flipper, The Secret World of Alex Mack, and later, hits like Dark Angel, The Fantastic Four, Never Been Kissed, Sin City, and many more.

Jessica Alba Actor Net worth: $100 Million Jessica Alba first had her breakout role in the 1990s on Flipper and later with Dark Angel. Birthdate: April 28, 1981 Birthplace: Pomona, Calif. Marriages: 1 (Cash Warren, 2008 – (filed for divorce in 2024)) Children: 3 (Honor, Haven, Hayes)

Article continues below advertisement

She married Cash Warren in 2008, although they filed for divorce in 2024. They share three kids together: Haven, Hayes, and Honor. Through her career over the past few decades, Jessica has been steadily increasing her net worth, racking up an impressive estimated net worth of around $100 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica celebrated being 44 by showing off her bikini-ready bod.

Now that she's in her forties, Jessica is battling that ageism that women find sometimes limits their careers after 35. However, Jessica doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

When she's not having fun with her girls or running her baby and beauty company, The Honest Company, Jessica is promoting health and self-care. In her bikini photos in June 2025, Jessica wrote, "Channeling chill — breathwork — friendship and self-care." In addition to her bikini pics, Jessica called for, "Joy in June. Upgrades in June. Nourishment in June. Excellence in June." After she took the time to share the photos of herself in a bikini, it was a good reminder that she's as healthy and vibrant as ever at 44.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans always take note of the positive vibes that Jessica puts off, with some thanking her for reminding them to center themselves. Multiple fans thanked her for the encouragement and praised her beauty and vibes in the photos. Others agreed that they were investing in themselves as Jessica seems to be.