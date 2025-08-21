Debunking the Rumors: Is Vanessa Bryant Really Dating Jaylen Brown — and Pregnant? "That's Kobe. I don't want to her move on." By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 21 2025, 5:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When you’re someone like Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, every move you make is watched, and sometimes scrutinized, depending on what it is. Philanthropic efforts and spending time with her kids are widely accepted, but moving on and dating after Kobe’s death in January 2020, when he and their daughter Gianna (Gigi) Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash, is a big no-no for many. Some feel it’s too soon, while others just don’t want to see it.

This brings us to the rumors that started circulating in 2025, with Vanessa allegedly dating Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and, around August, being spotted at a hospital, reportedly pregnant. So the big questions include: Are Vanessa and Jaylen actually together, and is she expecting? Here’s what we found out.

Is Jaylen Brown really with Vanessa Bryant?

Source: Mega

There is no concrete evidence that Vanessa Bryant and Jaylen Brown are dating. In fact, many of the photos circulating of the two together are widely believed to be AI-generated (AI is getting good, folks, we need to watch out!). One image fueling rumors that the widow has moved on with a much younger man (Jaylen is 28 while Vanessa is 43) shows the pair allegedly at a private dinner in Los Angeles in August 2025.

Other so-called “convincing” photos include Jaylen allegedly holding Vanessa by the waist as she snaps a mirror selfie in a bathroom, and two others from a night out where she’s wearing a long green dress and white blazer, while Jaylen is in a black sweatsuit. In one photo, they appear to be holding hands, and in another, Vanessa seems to reach back to share a kiss with Jaylen, all reportedly right in front of paparazzi.

Unfortunately, unreliable sources continue to share these images, prompting reactions that only convince more people that the relationship is real. But let’s be honest: would Vanessa, who welcomed four daughters with Kobe, allow a new romance to be captured so easily? And would she really display that level of PDA for paparazzi to snap? C’mon. If she has moved on, it’s far more likely that Vanessa would keep things discreet.

Is Vanessa Bryant pregnant?

No, Vanessa is not carrying Jaylen’s baby, nor is she pregnant with anyone else’s baby. In addition to speculation that she and Jaylen are a couple, some have alleged that she is expecting his child. This rumor stems from the same images of Vanessa and Jaylen circulating online, in which she appears to have a very large baby bump.

However, a quick scroll through her Instagram shows recent photos of her carrying out philanthropic endeavors with no bump in sight. Another image from Aug. 9, 2025, of Vanessa and her three daughters at a Dodgers game celebrating Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night also shows her with no baby bump.

