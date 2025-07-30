Is Manny Jacinto Married? Inside the ‘Freakier Friday’ Star’s Relationship Manny’s career reached mainstream heights when he was cast as Jason Mendoza in the NBC series ‘The Good Place.’ By Danielle Jennings Published July 30 2025, 12:35 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As a celebrity, your personal life becomes just as newsworthy and interesting as your list of Hollywood credits, and fans want to know as much as possible. Freakier Friday star Manny Jacinto is used to keeping fans entertained through his acting work, but many are also curious about his personal life, specifically whether or not he is married.

Article continues below advertisement

Following a list of smaller acting roles, Manny’s career reached mainstream heights when he was cast as Jason Mendoza in the NBC series The Good Place in 2016.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is Manny Jacinto married?

In short, no, Manny Jacinto is not married. But he is in a committed, long-term relationship. In November 2019, Manny and Descendents star Dianne Doan officially announced their engagement. “I was toying when to pop the question for a long time,” he said at the time, per Vulture. “I looked at the Janet/Jason relationship, and there’s a sentence that Jason says to Chidi about relationships and it hit me pretty hard. I thought it was a sign that I needed to do it, and a week later I popped the question.”

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking about how he proposed to Dianne, Manny explained that he opted for a personal touch. “I took her to places that really meant a lot to us,” he said. “Where I first met her, where I first saw her, where we had our first date, and where we had our first dance class.” “I had these canvas things written down with a message saying why the places were important to us,” Manny continued. “At every location I had her close her eyes, I’d hold up the canvas, and she would open her eyes.”

Who is Dianne Doan?

Dianne is a fellow Canadian like Manny. Her background includes being a dancer for artists such as Michael Bublé and Big Time Rush. She also performed in the 2010 Winter Olympics and worked on the FOX dance competition series, So You Think You Can Dance, according to Asian Pacific Post.

Article continues below advertisement

Her big acting break came in 2015, when she was cast as Lonnie, the daughter of Mulan and Li Shang in the Disney Channel original movie, Descendents. She’s also appeared in the History Channel series Vikings and secured a main role in the Cinemax series, Warrior in 2017. Her most recent work is on the long-running ABC series Grey’s Anatomy playing the role of Molly Tran.

What has Manny said about co-starring in ‘Freakier Friday?’

In a July 2025 interview with InStyle, Manny shared about his experience working on the film and what drew him to the role of Eric Davies. “It’s wild that I get to do this,” he told the outlet. “I never would have thought I’d play the love interest to Lindsay Lohan. I watched Lindsay Lohan as a kid. It’s wild what you can do if you put your mind to it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega