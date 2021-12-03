Charlie Puth's Music Career Has Been Awesome for His Net Worth

As of now, Charlie has a net worth of $25 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. He was signed to Atlantic Records in 2016 and released his debut studio album “Nine Track Mind" that year. It went platinum in several different countries and landed at the No. 6 spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Chart. In 2016, he was up against some major players who were also releasing great music but he was able to hold his own against the likes of Drake, Calvin Harris, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and more.