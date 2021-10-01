Benny Blanco’s Dedicated His TikTok to Roasting Charlie Puth and It’s Glorious

This might be the reason why Benny Blanco seems to hate Charlie Puth so much.

There are some people who are just fun to hate on. Michael Scott's extreme dislike of Toby in The Office is a perfect example. It's difficult to put into words why it's so cathartic and why it feels so good. Perhaps we're hearkening back to our ancestral animal "herd" dynamics where there are some members of the pack who just grind our gears.

Why does Benny Blanco hate Charlie Puth?

TikTok's usually an annoying cesspool of genetically gifted teenagers mirthlessly dancing to a trending song. But there are some nuggets of wonder on the social media platform, like Benny Blanco roasting the hell out of Charlie Puth every single chance he gets.

Now it could just be that Benny's joking around with Puth and making fun of him. In my family for a while, the person who got dogpiled on was me. Whenever my older cousin (by one measly year) and brother got together, they'd roast me ad nauseam, and I've got a pal now who just feels great to rag on, but he takes it in stride. Puth could very well be taking Blanco's ribbing online as a form of light-hearted jest, even if it does come off strong.

The two did collaborate on a track together in 2019, so it could be that they became friends, and Benny is mocking Charlie out of love. Whether Charlie's talking about beatboxing or hitting specific high notes, or swimming in his pool with his wonderfully long, thick messy hair and speaking into the camera, Benny's always got something to hit the singer with.

Benny Blanco has made his main purpose in life terrorizing Charlie Puth on TikTok and it’s amazing pic.twitter.com/itH9eqYUUW — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) September 24, 2021

why is Benny blanco so mean to charlie puth on tik tok — girth brooks (@bj_barrett1) September 26, 2021

i’ve been watching benny blanco’s tiktoks about him bragging about all the songs he wrote and his beef with charlie puth for 45 minutes he is my new best friend — alexis 🎃🕸🔪 (@OBLlVVYON) September 30, 2021

If the two really disliked one another that much, or Benny actually hated Charlie, then they probably wouldn't have done an Instagram Live together during the pandemic live producing a song for viewers online.

It's a pretty intimate look at the way the two artists work behind the scenes, and they take all of the time to partake in the most mundane and tedious of production tasks, not finishing a single section until they're satisfied.

Maybe it's easy to "hate" on Puth because he's generally an enthusiastic and happy-go-lucky kind of guy. He's also a good-looking, lean dude with a full head of hair and perfect white teeth who happily makes music all day, and Benny's constantly making fun of him because he knows it's not really going to hurt his feelings.