Who Is Charlie Puth Dating in 2021?

Keeping up with Charlie Puth 's dating history has been pretty interesting over the years since he entered the music scene. Charlie’s initial exposure to fame came after he uploaded song covers to YouTube, a route similarly taken by other artists like Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes .

Charlie’s career in the industry has continued moving in the right direction, especially when we take his song collaborations and friendship with a music icon like Elton John into account. It’s probably why the dating game is so easy for Charlie to play. Here’s what you should know about his current love life.

The first time Charlie and Charlotte were spotted together was in February around Valentine’s Day of 2021, but by June 17, things were officially over. On Instagram, Charlie posted: “I’m single if you’re wondering.“ He hasn’t entered into any new relationships since then.

In the first few months of 2021, Charlie Puth was happily dating pop music performer Charlotte Lawrence . For those who don’t know much about her, she is an up-and-coming singer who also writes her own lyrics, models, and keeps up appearances as a social media influencer with more than 855,000 followers on the 'gram.

Who else has Charlie Puth dated?

Before his recent failed relationship with Charlotte Lawrence, Charlie was linked to a handful of lovely starlets including Meghan Trainor, Bella Thorne, and Selena Gomez. With Meghan, rumors about a relationship broke out after they shared a “drunk make-out session“ before the American music awards back in 2015. Things never progressed further than that for the two though.

Article continues below advertisement

His relationship with Bella was a little messier because she was still involved with Tyler Posey when she started spending time with Charlie. Because of the messy overlap, things didn’t work out for them either. Charlie’s most notable relationship is probably the one he had with Selena whom he says broke his heart after she chose to reconnect with Justin Bieber.

He admitted, “It really messed me up. It wasn’t like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in — what I was getting myself into.” In other words, he knew from the jump that Selena wasn’t fully emotionally available because she still had feelings for someone else, but he still put himself through the wringer with her anyway.

Article continues below advertisement