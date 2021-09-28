A TikTok User Is Facing Scrutiny After They Were Charged With Manslaughter

A TikTok User Is Facing Scrutiny After They Were Charged With ManslaughterBy Joseph Allen
Sep. 28 2021, Published 11:28 a.m. ET
Being famous on the internet comes with plenty of scrutiny, and sometimes, TikTok sleuths will discover something that totally redefines their relationship with an influencer on the platform. That recently happened with TikTok user Mary Anne Oliver-Snow, who goes by yandere.freak on TikTok, after it was discovered that they had been charged with manslaughter for accidentally killing a high school friend with a firearm.
Who is Yandere Freak on TikTok?
Mary was previously known as snowthealtqueen on TikTok, but has since changed their handle to yandere.freak. They have 1.6 million followers on TikTok, and are known primarily for posting videos of their cosplaying. Thanks to court filings that were filed in January, though, users now know that they are facing a manslaughter charge after they were arrested on Jan. 18 in connection with their friend's death.
The case against Mary claims that “on or about January 17,” they “recklessly caused the death of Helen Rose Hastings by pointing a handgun at the complainant and pulling the trigger.”
In her statement, Mary said that they had all been drinking and they were pretty drunk. They also claimed that the gun belonged to an ex-boyfriend, but that all the bullets had been taken out and the magazine had been removed.
Mary also said that their friends had been watching Gotham, and that they liked to cosplay. They continued, saying that they “like characters and stuff, and told her friends she had a gun like Penguin does.”
Mary then said that the victim asked to be shot, and Mary complied, not believing that the gun was loaded.
Mary has continued to post videos on TikTok.
In the aftermath of their arrest, Mary has continued to post cosplay videos on TikTok, and they have started to receive criticism for being insensitive to the tragedy they played a role in.
“What a huge slap in the face to the families of the victims to be posting like this,” one of the most liked comments read.
Others were more sympathetic to Mary, pointing out that they had also lost someone and were working through it.
"Let them grieve and move on," another comment added. "They lost a close friend just a few months ago and will live with that guilt forever. They’ve been through enough.”
Clearly, opinions are split on whether Mary's reaction to the tragic events of earlier this year are appropriate.
Regardless of how the public feels about their posts, though, Mary also has a very real legal battle ahead of them. Evidence exchange in their manslaughter case is set to take place on Oct. 21, and it's possible that they could seek a plea deal after that or allow the case to go to trial.
Either way, Mary will be reminded quite frequently of the role they played in the death of their friend. Commenters on TikTok can accuse them of being insensitive, but they aren't likely to forget what happened in January regardless of whether they get comments about it online.