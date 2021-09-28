A TikTok User Is Facing Scrutiny After They Were Charged With Manslaughter

Being famous on the internet comes with plenty of scrutiny, and sometimes, TikTok sleuths will discover something that totally redefines their relationship with an influencer on the platform. That recently happened with TikTok user Mary Anne Oliver-Snow, who goes by yandere.freak on TikTok, after it was discovered that they had been charged with manslaughter for accidentally killing a high school friend with a firearm.

Who is Yandere Freak on TikTok?

Mary was previously known as snowthealtqueen on TikTok, but has since changed their handle to yandere.freak. They have 1.6 million followers on TikTok, and are known primarily for posting videos of their cosplaying. Thanks to court filings that were filed in January, though, users now know that they are facing a manslaughter charge after they were arrested on Jan. 18 in connection with their friend's death.

Article continues below advertisement

The case against Mary claims that “on or about January 17,” they “recklessly caused the death of Helen Rose Hastings by pointing a handgun at the complainant and pulling the trigger.” In her statement, Mary said that they had all been drinking and they were pretty drunk. They also claimed that the gun belonged to an ex-boyfriend, but that all the bullets had been taken out and the magazine had been removed.

Mary also said that their friends had been watching Gotham, and that they liked to cosplay. They continued, saying that they “like characters and stuff, and told her friends she had a gun like Penguin does.” Mary then said that the victim asked to be shot, and Mary complied, not believing that the gun was loaded.