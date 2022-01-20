Charlie Puth Has Finally Released "Light Switch" After Teasing It to Fans for Months

It's clear that the terms of the affection that Charlie is singing about in this song aren't too clear either, as he says "Why you always wanna act like lovers? / But you never wanna be each other's."

The chorus continues referring to these moments, saying, "You turn me on like a light switch / When you're movin' your body around and around / Now, I don't wanna fight this (No) / You know how to just make me want to."